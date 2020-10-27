BusinessWire

VC Firm Camber Creek Closes $155 Million Fund III for Investment in Real Estate Technology

Oversubscribed Fund Validates Firm’s Investment Strategy and Underscores Demand for Technology to Drive Innovation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camber Creek, a venture capital firm focused on investing in and scaling early and growth stage companies that are transforming the real estate industry, announced that it closed an oversubscribed third fund with capital commitments of $155 million. Founded in 2011, Camber Creek has more than $250 million in assets under management and notable investments in leading proptech companies such as Notarize, VTS, Latch, Bowery Valuation, Measurabl, Funnel, Compstak, Curbio, Fundrise, WhyHotel, Building Engines, Rabbet, TaskEasy, Latista (acquired by Oracle), RedIQ (acquired by Berkadia), Vedero (acquired by Murata), Canvas (acquired by K1 investments) and ClearEdge3D (acquired by Topcon).


“We are excited about the recent close, made possible by the strength and growth of Camber Creek’s institutional platform. We plan to harness this opportunity to continue our proven strategy and hands-on approach to investing in proptech companies,” said Casey Berman, founder and General Partner of Camber Creek. “Our Limited Partners get the first look at disruptive companies and add strategic value to our portfolio companies as customers and partners. Our focus on creating value for our portfolio companies makes us the venture firm of choice for real estate technology founders.”

Camber Creek’s partner team has over 60 years of experience in the real estate industry and over 30 years of venture investing experience. Additionally, Camber Creek’s Limited Partners include some of the leading institutional investors and real estate firms globally. The firm’s track record, operating experience, and industry relationships position the firm to identify areas of real estate where technology will bring disruption and to invest early in industry changing companies.

“The real estate technology space has seen incredible growth in recent years driven by a number of changing fundamentals across the real estate industry,” added Jake Fingert, a General Partner at Camber Creek. “Our disciplined process for analyzing, beta testing, and scaling great companies in partnership with our network provides a meaningful advantage in the market and allows us to continue to back runaway successes.”

About Camber Creek
Founded in 2011, Camber Creek is an institutional venture capital firm that invests in and scales early and growth stage companies that are transforming the real estate industry. Over the past nine years, the firm established itself as the premier real estate technology venture firm by consistently delivering industry-leading returns to investors, driving value for its portfolio of start-ups and generating successful company exits. Today, Camber Creek has more than $250 million in assets under management with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.


