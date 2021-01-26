Valtix Secures $12.5 Million

SANTA CLARA — Valtix, operator of a cloud-native network security platform, announced it has secured $12.5 million in strategic funding from Cisco Investments, Northgate Capital and The Syndicate Group. These new investors join Trinity Ventures, Vertex Ventures and Wing Venture Capital, which committed $14 million in initial funding when the company launched in 2019.

The new capital will be used to accelerate the company’s go-to-market strategy that will help Valtix scale in 2021. Valtix will also leverage extensive channel relationships in partnership with The Syndicate Group (TSG), a boutique venture capital firm with deep channel relationships across an extensive network of VARs, integrators and consultancies.

Valtix recently expanded its leadership team with the addition of Douglas Murray as CEO, Anthony Narducci as VP of Worldwide Sales and Joe Palazola as VP of Worldwide Operations. Vishal Jain, co-founder and founding CEO takes on a new role as Chief Technology Officer. Murray, Narducci and Palazola bring a wealth of experience to Valtix working previously at companies such as Big Switch Networks, Expanse, Juniper Networks and ThousandEyes.

“Valtix has created the technology that will define the next decade of multi-cloud network security,” said Douglas Murray, CEO of Valtix. “I am thrilled to welcome new investors Cisco Investments, Northgate and The Syndicate Group to the Valtix team and to significantly expand our management team with these talented executives. Our investors have a shared view on the future of this segment, and I look forward to working with each of them to scale the business in 2021.”

“In today’s fragmented IT environment, our enterprise customers require the flexibility to orchestrate Network Security in multiple form-factors – as on-prem firewalls, virtual firewalls and cloud-native firewalls – all managed from a centralized control plane,” said Chandrodaya Prasad, senior director, Network & Cloud Workload Security at Cisco. “We are impressed with Doug and the Valtix team and thrilled to invest in the company. We look forward to enabling our customers to adopt cloud-native, multi-cloud network security.”