Valor Global Acquires DRS Services USA, Boosting Offering to Healthcare Customers

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor Global, a leading provider in world class call center solutions to customers around the world, has announced its acquisition of DRS Services USA, a top healthcare and medical call center services provider specializing in patient scheduling and healthcare support solutions, based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The acquisition of DRS Services will significantly expand Valor Global’s current healthcare customer-experience solutions and create 500 new healthcare jobs in metro-Phoenix over the next 12 months.

This represents the second acquisition in the past six months for Valor Global, which recently acquired ProService Boise in Idaho boosting Valor’s ecommerce customer-experience call center solutions. The company has grown exponentially with continued evolution and success offering around-the-clock customer experience across all brand touchpoints including web, chat, email, social media and phone with bilingual support.

“We are pleased to welcome the DRS team to Valor Global family, deepening our expertise and accelerating the scaling of our healthcare offering to customers around the country,” said Valor Global CEO Simer S. Mayo. “Valor’s investment will provide healthcare providers with a trusted leader in healthcare call center solutions and provide a major economic impact with new job creation to the local community.”

Valor Global’s acquisition of DRS Services comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the global market for outsourcing customer care solutions, which is poised to grow by $13.67 billion during 2020-2024, according to ReportLinker. Customers need information about healthcare concerns, newly remote workers require assistance for staying connected and clients across all industries are trying to cope with the impact caused by the pandemic.

"Every small company reaches a pivotal point in growth that requires infrastructure and support teams to effectively move to the next level,” said Karen Bircher, President of DRS Services USA. “As a healthcare customer service center that has taken great pride in the personal touch with our clients, their patients, and our employees, we wanted to retain this identity for DRS. Valor Global has an incredible commitment to its employees, their families. customers and our community. They incorporate the best of a large company's versatility, processes, compliance, technology and strength with a small company's heart and we are incredibly proud to become a part of their team.”

Valor Global is a Certified Diversity Supplier. As one of the nation’s largest woman and minority-owned organizations, the company fosters a culture of diversity and inclusion as evidenced in the fact that 79% of their leadership is comprised of women and minorities.

