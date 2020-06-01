BusinessWire

Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 cents per share payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2020. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $1.80 per share.


About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont® is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.


Contacts

Renee Campbell
+1 402.963.1057

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Game Untethered With Razer’s New Line-up of Wireless Basilisk Mice

Posted on Author Business Wire

Armed with Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless Technology, the wireless Razer Basilisk Ultimate and Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed deliver superior speed, precision and performance
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPS–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand f…
BusinessWire

BISTel Announces First Cloud Capable, A.I. Powered FDC System for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Posted on Author Business Wire

Next Generation FDC Solutions Leverages Machine Learning for Trace Analysis, Eliminates Modeling, and Reduces Costs Significantly with New Cloud Capable Option
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–BISTel, the leading supplier of engineering auto…
BusinessWire

Litmus Announces 2020 Litmus Live Events

Posted on Author Business Wire

Premier conference for email practitioners and marketing leaders transformed into digital event series, Litmus Live Everywhere
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmailGeeks–Litmus, the leader in email marketing, today announces its plan for Litmus Live, the …