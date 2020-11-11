Validity Adds Senior Vice President of Customer Success to Leadership Team

Company taps seasoned customer and professional services executive with over 25 years of experience driving customer retention and scalable growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Validity, the most trusted name in customer data quality, announced today it has appointed Diane Gordon as its Senior Vice President (SVP) of Customer Success. Gordon is an accomplished executive who has spent the past 25 years driving retention and growth by creating scalable infrastructure in support of profitable P&Ls and customer loyalty, the basis for minimizing churn. With previous executive roles in customer care, marketing, product management, and corporate development, Gordon brings to Validity a deep understanding of how important it is for myriad departments to work together to support customers’ needs. In her new role, Gordon will lead Validity’s customer retention and customer support departments, while working closely with the company’s Chairman and CEO, Mark Briggs, and COO, Mike Piispanen, on additional customer-focused initiatives.

Previous to Validity, Gordon was the VP, Customer Success at Panorama Education, where she was instrumental in scaling the team to handle a rapidly growing customer base. Prior to that, she was Chief Customer Officer of Brainshark, a sales readiness platform, where she led all post-sale customer activities, from implementation through renewal readiness. While there, she created and scaled a repeatable implementation process focused on ensuring fast time-to-value for customers – reducing customers’ sales onboarding time by 50% in just three months, while also improving renewal rates from 67% to 82%. To do that, she streamlined functions, drove efficiencies, and created systems and processes while developing profitable solutions. She was also responsible for scaling the Technical Support organization, where she introduced a new ticketing platform that drove customer satisfaction to a consistent 95%.

Before Brainshark, Gordon was Chief Customer Officer at Bullhorn, a maker of recruiting software. While there, she scaled the Customer Support and Professional Services organizations during a period of rapid growth and change. She also helped Technical Support move from handling 1,000 tickets per week to 2,000 per week, which she did by implementing call routing and tiered support to deliver on defined Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Outside of work, Diane spends her time volunteering with various organizations, many of which are focused on helping women succeed in business and in life. She is a founding member of CHIEF, a private network built to support women executives in their pursuit of positions of power and success, and a coach for Budget Buddies, Inc., an organization that empowers low-income women through financial education.

Other organizations Gordon works with include _Underscore.VC, which focuses investment funds for early stage companies in Cloud Intelligence; Entrepreneurship for All, designed to accelerate economic and social impact in communities nationwide through inclusive entrepreneurship; and Gain Grow Retain, an open, free community built by and for customer success leaders.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a team that makes its relationships with customers a top priority,” said Gordon. “As someone who has lived and breathed customer programs and success for more than 25 years, it’s refreshing to work with an organization that has so many customers who are enthusiastic about what the company is doing.”

“We’re beyond excited to welcome such an incredible customer and professional services executive like Diane to our team,” said Briggs. “With her experience in product marketing, product management, and her deep customer success knowledge, Diane will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team and, most importantly, our customers.”

