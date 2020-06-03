Validated Multivendor Interoperability from 10GbE to 400GbE the Focus of Free June 18 Webinar

‘Interoperability and the Ethernet Ecosystem’ will explore why and how Ethernet Alliance demonstrates interoperability

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced details of its upcoming "Interoperability and the Ethernet Ecosystem" webinar. The free informational presentation is scheduled for 12:30pm PDT/3:30pm EDT June 18, 2020, and will explore the Ethernet Alliance's recent, successful validation of multivendor interoperability across 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE), 25GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE technologies and solutions from 17 member companies. Event registration is available here.

WHAT: Interoperability and the Ethernet Ecosystem webinar panelists will discuss the multivendor integration showcasing a live 400 GbE switch fabric, an implementation of Flex Ethernet (FlexE), 100Gb/s per lane over a direct attach cable (DAC) and analysis of PAM4 signaling, and a broad array of the latest Ethernet products and solutions. Providers of interconnects, switches and routers, and test and measurement equipment participated in the multivendor integration staged at Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., in preparation for the Ethernet Alliance’s demo at OFC 2020, scheduled for March 10-12, 2020 (the demo at OFC 2020 was subsequently canceled because of safety concerns related to COVID-19).

Moderated by Ethernet Alliance president Greg McSorley of Amphenol, the webinar’s scheduled panelists are Ethernet Alliance Board of Directors member David Estes of Spirent Communications, Anabel Alarcon of EXFO, Anthony Rodrigues of Arista Networks and Bob Wagner of Panduit.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), network managers, solutions providers, integrators and any other parties working to seamlessly blend emerging solutions with legacy systems will benefit from attending this webinar.

WHY ATTEND: The product-based demonstration incorporating live 400GbE switch fabric illustrated Ethernet’s robust interoperability across components including routers, switches, active optical cables (AOCs), DACs, optical modules, active copper cables and interconnects ranging across the OSFP, QSFP28, QSFP56 and QSFP-DD form factors. Several test and measurement solutions for ensuring systems’ compliance with Ethernet specifications also were utilized. The Interoperability and the Ethernet Ecosystem webinar will discuss why and how Ethernet Alliance stages interoperability demonstrations such as the one planned for OFC20, how the multivendor integration came together and what the validation of interoperability means for the Ethernet ecosystem moving forward.

WHEN & WHERE: The Interoperability and the Ethernet Ecosystem webinar begins at 12:30pm PDT/3:30pm EDT June 18, 2020. Event registration is available https://bit.ly/EAJune2020Webinar.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans for 2020 may be found on the Events page of its website.

