Valassis Missing Child Program Gives Hope, Offers Connectivity

National Missing Children’s Day is Reminder of Need to Help in Recovery Efforts

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#missingkids--Valassis, a Vericast business and leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement, takes pride in its ongoing commitment to help find missing children as National Missing Children’s Day nears – marked each year since 1983 on May 25. One of the program’s goals is to make sure that no missing child is forgotten.

Have You Seen Me? ® is a program that started 35 years ago in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), using the company’s reach for the greater good by featuring the names and faces of missing children alongside savings and offers. Today, the program also taps into the company’s intelligence as well as data from NCMEC to place photos of 50 missing children in the 50 states where they are most likely to be found. Featured across the RetailMeNot Everyday™ and Clipper portfolios and via digital awareness ads, the program underscores Valassis’ strong belief in corporate social responsibility.

Overall, 164 children have been recovered as a direct result of this program. Its reach, however, is far greater – of the more than 7,300 children featured on Valassis products, over 4,800 have been recovered through photo distribution programs like this and other efforts. In fact, more than 70% of the children featured through Valassis’ program during 2018 and 2019 were found.

“Our passion for serving our communities – including helping to find missing children – exemplifies our commitment to help make the world a little better every day,” said Cali Tran, President, Vericast. “This program brings hope to searching families and missing children, especially at a time when there is an intensified need for connectivity and positive energy. I’m incredibly proud of our unique technology that helps guide our clients’ campaigns and also leads to the recovery of missing children.”

With an increased focus on social responsibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Valassis encourages brands and manufacturers to consider supporting and raising awareness for charitable causes that align with their brand’s values. Through its Partner 4Good program, Valassis is partnering with clients to donate ad space as well as make it as easy as possible by creating turnkey solutions to readily support charities.

“I am pleased that our Partner 4Good program offers a way for our clients to share the good work they are doing, and at the same time, support the mission of nonprofits,” said Michelle Engle, CMO, Vericast. “We are all in this together, and through this partnership, we can step up, stand out and inspire in a way that helps a deserving organization and connects us all.”

