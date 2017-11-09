Vade Secure Closes $12 Million Funding

This solution will fully integrate with Office 365 using the API and provide an additional layer of security specifically focused on blocking the 0.1 percent of email threats that have been tailored to slip past the defense technologies that other solutions utilize. To defend against these advanced threats, Vade Secure has developed predictive email defense, powered by artificial intelligence and supported by machine learning. Vade Secure analyzes two billion emails and makes 1.6 million blocking decisions per day, providing the most robust email defense on the market and leading in email security.

“With this round of funding, we hope to accelerate the release of this new product and enable our partners to offer a new layer of security without disrupting the existing solution and cloud Infrastructure by providing a seamless integration with Microsoft Office 365,” said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade Secure. “Our unique SaaS technology protects against polymorphic attacks that are primarily transmitted via email. It’s these types of ransomware and phishing attacks that, unfortunately, have increased in popularity and claimed many victims over the last few years.”

Vade Secure currently operates in 76 countries and protects 400 million mailboxes globally. With its latest round of funding, the company will increase its global footprint, particularly in North America and Japan and is expected to obtain one billion of protected users in the near future.