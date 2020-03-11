Vacasa Appoints Mike Dodson as Chief Revenue Officer

Former OpenTable Executive to Lead Company’s Growth Strategy

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vacasa, North America’s largest vacation rental management platform, today announced it has hired senior executive Mike Dodson as the company’s chief revenue officer.

Dodson is a 14-year veteran of restaurant reservation service, OpenTable, where he served as chief revenue officer. At OpenTable, Dodson led worldwide business acquisition, growth and retention, and is credited with scaling the company from less than 800 restaurants in four U.S. cities to more than 40,000 dining establishments around the world. Most recently, Dodson served as CEO of Fishbowl, a SaaS-based marketing and analytics solution for restaurants.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Mike join our executive team,'' said Matt Roberts, interim CEO of Vacasa. “Having worked with him for more than a decade, I have seen first hand his ability to develop and lead a high-performing, results-driven organization. Mike’s unique experience driving rapid growth in a fragmented market is a perfect match for Vacasa.”

In this new role for Vacasa, Dodson will align the company’s corporate development, sales, revenue management and homeowner marketing teams, with the objective of optimizing new customer acquisition efforts while increasing revenue for existing Vacasa homeowners.

“Vacasa's technology enabled platform is unparalleled in its ability to increase revenue for homeowners and provide guests with seamless experiences,” said Mike Dodson, chief revenue officer of Vacasa. “I see tremendous opportunity for Vacasa’s growth in a rapidly evolving, $100 billion industry that has gone through a remarkable transformation in the past decade. I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic organization, and I look forward to working with Vacasa’s exceptional team.”

Whether travelers are looking to book a weekend getaway or the trip of a lifetime, Vacasa is the trusted partner for all things vacation rental. Vacasa homeowners enjoy industry-leading financial returns on their vacation homes, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology platform that adjusts rates in real time and ensures revenue is always maximized. Guests can relax comfortably in one of Vacasa’s 26,000+ professionally managed homes around the world, knowing that 24/7 customer care is just a phone call away. In the past 10 years, Vacasa and its licensed subsidiaries have grown to become North America’s largest vacation rental management platform and employ more than 6,000 people who are passionate about providing best-in-class service to homeowners, guests, real estate investors and partners. For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press. The Vacasa App is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

