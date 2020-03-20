UserTesting Scores $100 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — UserTesting, a provider for on-demand human insights, has completed a $100 million funding round led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Accel, OpenView, and Greenspring.

With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has more than 1,500 subscription customers, including more than half of the world’s top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date.

“Customer centricity has evolved from being an aspiration to an expectation,” said Rebecca Liu-Doyle, Vice President at Insight Partners. “Companies across industries are now expected to absorb feedback—on a continuous basis—to deliver an ever-improving experience. As a market leading platform for gathering human insights at scale, UserTesting is enabling all teams to unite around the voice of the customer and make better, more empathetic decisions. We are excited to partner with UserTesting on the next leg of this journey.”

With this additional funding, UserTesting intends to continue to invest in growth, specifically:

Expanding the company’s global footprint in Europe and Asia and building upon the acquisition it made today of Teston, a European provider of multi-language user testing.

Accelerating product development with a focus on helping more teams get access to human insights and using machine learning to drive intelligent insights.

Investing in additional capabilities to support global scale and infrastructure and continue to make the platform more powerful for new and existing users alike.

“Our vision is to make it easier for all companies to see, hear, and talk to their customers,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “We continue to listen to our own customers, and we are evolving and improving our platform based on their needs. We are honored to be joined by industry-leading software investors in Insight Partners, who share our vision as we make on-demand human insights ubiquitous for companies everywhere.”