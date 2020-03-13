Used Cars Market 2020-2024|Expanding Vehicle Portfolio of Used Cars Online to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalUsedCarsMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the used cars market and it is poised to grow by 31.91 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Emil Frey AG, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Pendragon PLC, Penske Automotive Group Inc. and TrueCar Inc. are some of the major market participants. The expanding vehicle portfolio of used cars online will offer immense growth opportunities, will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Expanding vehicle portfolio of used cars online has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Used Cars Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Used Cars Market is segmented as below:
Type
- Mid-size Cars
- Full-size Cars
- Compact Cars
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Used Cars Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our used cars market report covers the following areas:
- Used Cars Market Size
- Used Cars Market Trends
- Used Cars Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies need for improved touchpoint management as one of the prime reasons driving the used cars market growth during the next few years.
Used Cars Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the used cars market, including some of the vendors such as Emil Frey AG, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Pendragon PLC, Penske Automotive Group Inc. and TrueCar Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the used cars market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Used Cars Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist used cars market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the used cars market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the used cars market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used cars market vendors
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Mid-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Full-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Compact cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance buying experience of used cars
- Leading economies are increasing export of used cars
- Improved touchpoint management
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
- AutoNation Inc.
- Cox Automotive, Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Emil Frey AG
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
- Pendragon PLC
- Penske Automotive Group Inc.
- TrueCar Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
