Use of Qumu Cloud Hits Record Levels as Enterprises Continue to Limit Travel, Support Work-at-Home, and Virtualize Events

Leading Enterprise Video Platform Sees Massive Increase in Users, as Internal and External Video Communication Becomes the ‘New Normal’ for Organizations

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu, the leading provider of Enterprise Video as a Service (EVaaS)™ technology for the intelligent enterprise, announced use of its market-leading, cloud-based video technology platform pushed to record levels during Q2 of 2020. The company is reporting that traffic through its cloud platform regularly exceeded 8 million viewers during the quarter, as the impact of COVID-19 on enterprises continued to unfold. This jump represents a 360% increase in platform usage from the end of Q1 of 2020.

“The enterprise-level digital transformation initiatives which many projected would take years to fully materialize have basically arrived overnight,” said TJ Kennedy, Qumu President and CEO. “This fundamental shift in video usage for both internal and external communication has resulted in rapid technology adoption among organizations new to video, as well as significant expansion within enterprises that already have a platform in place.”

Qumu is playing a key role in helping organizations maintain business continuity as they continue to restrict travel, support work-at-home initiatives and virtualize events. As a must-have piece of enterprise technology, Qumu extends the functionality of popular enterprise collaboration tools like Zoom, Webex and Teams by adding unlimited scale, enterprise-grade security, and self-service broadcasting—enabling anyone within an organization to easily set up and run secure meetings, events and broadcasts including thousands or even tens of thousands of live attendees.

“Enterprises across the globe are continuing to make investments in video infrastructure, as they witness the savings and efficiencies of dramatically reduced business travel and a better-connected workforce,” noted Kennedy. “And when traditional offices open up again, video will have solidified its place as a primary means of communication and engagement. At Qumu, we are excited to be at the forefront of what has become a massive transformation in the way organizations drive communication and ultimately results.”

Parties interested in learning more about how enterprises are using video to replace in-person communication are encouraged to read Qumu’s latest white paper titled Beyond Uncertain Times: Video Communication as the New Standard available on the Qumu website.

