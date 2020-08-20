US Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Slowed in July

Domestic Trips Declined Month Over Month While International Trips Remained Flat

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing that net sales from ARC-accredited travel agencies decreased 17% month-over-month from June to July 2020. This marks the first decrease in net sales month-over-month since May, and a 95% decrease year-over-year from July 2019. The consolidated dollar value of tickets transacted by agencies last month totaled $387 million, compared to $8 billion in July 2019.*

Month over month, July 2020 results show:

A 10% decrease in the total number of passenger trips;

U.S. domestic trips down 14%; and

International trips up 2%.

Compared to 2019, the total number of passenger trips settled by ARC in July was down 80%, from 25,060,633 to 5,116,520. U.S. domestic trips decreased 77% YOY to 3.6 million, while international trips numbered 1.4 million, an 84% decrease YOY. The average U.S. round-trip ticket price decreased from $498 in 2019 to $355 in July 2020.

Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD)** sales decreased YOY by 75% to $1,739,926, while EMD transactions decreased by 73% YOY in July, totaling 32,531.

Notes for Editors:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending July 31, 2020, from 11,597 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

Average ticket price (in USD) for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using either direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. Domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all of the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Electronic Miscellaneous Documents (EMD)

Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked luggage, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

