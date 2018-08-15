US News Ranks Top Hospitals

U.S. News & World Report has released the 2018-19 Best Hospitals rankings. The 29th annual rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care.

For the third consecutive year, the Mayo Clinic claimed the No. 1 spot on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll. The Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2, followed by Johns Hopkins Hospital at No. 3. The Honor Roll is a distinction awarded to 20 hospitals that deliver exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care.

UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco took the fifth spot nationally and Stanford Hospital was ranked ninth.

The 2018-19 rankings compared more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide across 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. This year, a total of 158 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one specialty. More than 1,100 hospitals were rated high performing in at least one common procedure or condition, and 29 received a high performing rating in all nine procedures and conditions evaluated.

For patients seeking care close to home, U.S. News also recognized the Best Regional Hospitals in 200 metro areas and regions across the U.S., ranking them based on their performance in delivering complex and common care.

The 2018-19 Best Hospitals Honor Roll

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.



2. Cleveland Clinic



3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore



4. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston



5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor



6. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco



7. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles



8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles



9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, Calif.



10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, N.Y.



11. (tie) Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis



11. (tie) Mayo Clinic Phoenix



13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago



14. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia



15. (tie) NYU Langone Hospitals, New York



15. (tie) UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh



17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn.



18. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York



19. Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C.



20. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston

Top Five Best Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Top 5: Cardiology & Heart Surgery



1. Cleveland Clinic



2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.



3. Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles



4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, N.Y.



5. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Top 5: Cancer



1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston



2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York



3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.



4. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston



5. Cleveland Clinic

Top 5: Orthopedics



1. Hospital for Special Surgery, New York



2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.



3. Cleveland Clinic



4. (tie) Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia



4. (tie) Rush University Medical Center, Chicago