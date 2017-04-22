US. iPhone Ownership Reaches All-Time High

Apple currently has more iPhone users in the U.S. than at any point in history with over 85 million owners according to data from research firm comScore.

And it’s been the iPhone 7 models driving its most recent growth push. As reported in comScore’s recently released 2017 U.S. Cross-Platform Future in Focus report, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus accounted for 15% of the 85.8 million U.S. iPhone owners ages 13-and-older in Q4 2016.

There is still a large base of users in the U.S. using the iPhone 6. ComScore estimates this number at 50 million people and another 20 million who are still using the iPhone 5 models or earlier.

With the highly-anticipated iPhone 8 coming out this year, a huge base of potential upgrade purchases are in the pipeline at Apple.