Upscript and GoGoMeds Partner to help make Hydroxychloroquine available Online to Those in Need

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & SOUTHGATE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UpScript and GoGoMeds, two companies focused on direct-to-consumer healthcare have formed a partnership to make available immediately, online medical consultations for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). We are providing hydroxychloroquine pursuant to an online telemedicine visit to those eligible based on FDA rules.

The FDA designated hydroxychloroquine for Expanded Access, which allows patients with serious or life-threatening cases of the virus to have access. UpScript and GoGoMeds have launched this service to allow for online access to health care professionals to address your concerns.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought attention to telehealth providers and online pharmacies who can help patients avoid potential exposure to the virus at the doctor’s office or pharmacy. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and US Government are encouraging people to turn to telehealth services during the COVID-19 outbreak. This policy allows individuals to adopt the future of medicine. Telemedicine services and online pharmacies improve access to healthcare, provides transparency, while dramatically reducing costs for millions of Americans. UpScript and GoGoMeds together are proud to have responded rapidly to the immediate need for online health care services.

Visit http://www.upscript.com/products/hydroxychloroquine-sulfate and meet today with a physician online.

About UpScript.com

UpScript provides a direct-to-consumer telemedicine platform for pharmaceutical companies and consumer products companies allowing for convenient access to high quality health care. In 2002 we were the first company in the US to be licensed to write prescriptions on the internet through an online physician consultation. Since then we’ve treated more than a million consumers in all fifty states. Learn more at http://www.upscript.com/.

About GoGoMeds.com

GoGoMeds is a cloud-based pharmacy utilizing up to date technology to provide patients with affordable FDA approved medications at their fingertips, delivered to their door. GoGoMeds services telemed companies, drug manufacturers, self-insured companies and directly to patients. GoGoMeds is a fully licensed pharmacy and authorized to do business in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. GoGoMeds has earned VIPPS® accreditation through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy®. For more information, visit www.gogomeds.com.

