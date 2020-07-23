BusinessWire

Upland Software to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. An investor conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-833-520-0067 in the United States or +1-236-714-2220 if outside the United States, using the passcode | conference call identification number: 8462847.


Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in enterprise work management software. Upland’s four enterprise clouds enable thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. All of Upland’s clouds are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.


Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Hill
512-960-1031
investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com

Media Contact:
Kendell Kelton
833-UPLAND-1
media@uplandsoftware.com

