BusinessWire

Upland Software Named to 2020 Forrester Now Tech Report for Mobile Engagement Automation

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Upland Software Named to 2020 Forrester Now Tech Report for Mobile Engagement Automation

Forrester Research, Inc. names Upland among top 25 mobile engagement automation providers in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has been named in the Now Tech: Mobile Engagement Automation (MEA) Vendors Report, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The latest report from Forrester features technology that utilizes real-time and contextual insights to engage with users via a mobile device at critical moments within the customer lifecycle. Upland was one of 25 vendors included in the report.


“Now more than ever, it’s crucial that brands develop authentic relationships with their consumers, delivering experiences that people want and value,” said Jed Alpert, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Upland's Customer Experience Management (CXM) Cloud. "We're proud to have been recognized by Forrester as we continue to drive excellence in customer experience management for our customers. This is further evident in Upland's acquisition of Localytics earlier this year."

Forrester based its analysis of the MEA market on two factors: market presence and message formats supported. Upland was noted in the report for its SMS, push, and niche capabilities; however, the cloud-based enterprise software company’s multichannel, real-time solutions span the entire customer journey and also include email, MMS, RCS, and wallet.

“Mobile is a critical part of our customer experience strategy,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, VP of Marketing & Brand at Mooyah Restaurants. “Upland’s CXM Cloud solutions for mobile messaging provides us with the insights and tools we need to deliver timely, relevant communications to our audiences when it matters most."

Earlier this month, Upland announced a strong first quarter 2020 financial performance, highlighting an increase of 40 percent in revenue from the first quarter in 2019. To view the full announcement, go to investor.uplandsoftware.com. To learn more about Upland Software, including its CXM cloud, please visit our website.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in enterprise work management software. Upland’s four enterprise clouds enable thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. All of Upland’s clouds are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.


Contacts

Kendell Kelton
833-UPLAND-1
media@uplandsoftware.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

FiRa Consortium Publishes UWB MAC Technical Requirements to Build Ultra-Wideband Interoperable Ecosystem

Posted on Author Business Wire

New Requirements Specify the Normative Behavior and Supported Feature Set of the MAC Layer of FiRa CertifiedTM UWB-Enabled Devices Under Development
BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the second step in ensuring an interoperable UWB ecosystem across…
BusinessWire

BAE Systems Selected by DARPA to Create Autonomy Software for Multi-Domain Mission Planning

Posted on Author Business Wire

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop software that will enable semi-autonomous multi-domain mission planning. The technology will be designe…
BusinessWire

Compute Express Link Consortium (CXL) Officially Incorporates; Announces Expanded Board of Directors

Posted on Author Business Wire

Key Highlights:

The Compute Express Link Consortium (CXL) today announces its official incorporation.

The addition of new members to CXL’s expanded Board of Directors, announced today, will help drive new technical developments and industry adopt…