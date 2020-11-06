BusinessWire

Updated Release: Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting

Please Note New Timing

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) will host its annual investor meeting virtually on Tuesday, November 17, in conjunction with the Company’s Automation Fair at Home.


The public webcast portion of the meeting will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. CT with presentations by Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Etzel, CFO. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


Contacts

Jessica Kourakos
Head of Investor Relations
+1 414-382-8510
JKourak@rockwellautomation.com

Marci Pelzer
Director, External Communications
+1 414-382-5679
MPelzer@rockwellautomation.com

