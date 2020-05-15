Univision’s Portfolio of TV Networks Grows Faster than Any Other Media Group in the U.S., Outperforming FOX, Disney-ABC, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Others, During the 2019/2020 Broadcast Season

Flagship Univision Network Will Rank Top Five on All of Television, Regardless of Language, and Finish No. 1 on Spanish-Language Television for the 28th Consecutive Broadcast Season in Key Demos and Dayparts

UniMás to Be Crowned Fastest Growing Major Broadcast Network in Primetime, Delivers Year-Over-Year Double-Digit Increases and Consistently Tops The CW in the Last Sixteen Consecutive Weeks Across Key Demos

Galavisión Set to Finish as No. 1 Spanish-Language Entertainment Cable Network for the 24th Consecutive Broadcast Season

Univision’s TUDN Remains the Undisputed Home of Soccer in the U.S., Delivers More Than 50 Percent of All Soccer Viewership in the Country

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., today announced that its portfolio of television networks featuring Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and TUDN are set to conclude the 2019/2020 broadcast season as the fastest growing media group in the U.S. with an average audience increase of +12 percent and +16 percent in primetime among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34, respectively. Univision’s portfolio growth will place it ahead of FOX Entertainment Group (+4 percent in Adults 18-49) as the fastest-growing in the industry while Disney-ABC Television Group (-11 percent and -16 percent), NBCUniversal (-16 percent and -20 percent) and ViacomCBS (-19 percent and -23 percent) each report double-digit year-over-year audience declines in the demos.

“ The phenomenal growth across our portfolio this broadcast season speaks to the profound understanding and unique emotional connection that we have with our audience, which informs a bold and innovative programming strategy that continues to delight our viewers with feel good romantic comedies, epic dramas and bingeworthy realities – especially during these unprecedented times,” said Jessica Rodriguez, Univision’s chief marketing officer and president of Entertainment. “ Programs like ‘Como Tu No Hay 2’ and ‘La Usurpadora’ from our partners at Televisa, our Turkish hit ‘Amor Eterno’ and reality matchmaking series ‘Enamorandonos,’ resonate with our audience because they stay true to our guiding principle of providing our viewers with inspiring, dynamic and uplifting content we know they crave. This is coupled with our news programs, the No. 1 most trusted source of news for Hispanic America, delivering more hours of weekly news content than any other broadcast network, and our world class soccer offerings thrilling our audience week after week. We are excited for the future and look forward to unveiling our upcoming slate during our Content Presentation on June 16th.”

Univision’s flagship broadcast network will lead the way on Spanish-language television for an unprecedented 28th consecutive broadcast season and remains the only Spanish-language network to rank No. 1 among Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49 since Nielsen began measuring Hispanic television in 1992. Univision is set to close the 2019/2020 broadcast season as the No. 1 Spanish-language network in primetime and total day among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34, and will deliver the No. 1 Spanish-language website in the country with 20 million uniques per month on Univision.com. Univision is outperforming next closest Spanish-language competitor Telemundo by double-digits during primetime across all key demos with an average audience of 1.5 million Total Viewers 2+ (+32 percent advantage), 604,000 Adults 18-49 (+23 percent advantage) and 258,000 Adults 18-34 (+22 percent advantage), and will finish among the top five networks on all of television, regardless of language with Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34. In addition, during Monday through Friday primetime, Univision is delivering double-digit margins versus Telemundo among Total Viewers 2+ (+37% advantage; 1.6 million vs. 1.2 million), Adults 18-49 (+28% advantage; 680,000 vs. 533,000) and Adults 18-34 (+26% advantage; 294,000 vs. 233,000).

Univision’s weeknight primetime performance was lifted by the network’s string of hit debuts including “The Collection” series, an anthology of timeless classics re-imagined for a new generation that included “La Usurpadora,” “Cuna de Lobos” and “Rubi,” combined with season two of powerhouse Turkish novela “Amor Eterno” and most recently the lighthearted romantic comedy “Como Tu No Hay 2,” have solidified the network’s 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. lineup. These programs are part of Univision’s proven programming strategy which is driven by extensive consumer insights and caters to the audience’s core values that are steeped in collectivism and community, progress and evolution, cultural pride and nostalgia, as well as the search for balance. With a lineup highlighting dramedies and light novelas at 8:00 p.m., romantic melodramas at 9:00 p.m., and bold, daring dramas at 10:00 p.m., Univision’s weeknight primetime programming has delivered double-digit year-over-year audience increases among Total Viewers 2+ (+10 percent), Adults 18-49 (+12 percent) and Adults 18-34 (+22 percent).

Sunday nights continue to be appointment viewing on Univision as the network’s family-friendly reality franchises “Pequeños Gigantes” and “Mira Quién Baila All-Stars” made Univision a top-rated broadcast network in their time period during their respective runs. During the broadcast season, “Pequeños Gigantes” delivered 2.2 million Total Viewers 2+, 807,000 Adults 18-49 and 329,000 Adults 18-34, while the second installment of “Mira Quien Baila All Stars” averaged 1.6 million Total Viewers 2+, 590,000 Adults 18-49 and 253,000 Adults 18-34, positioning Univision as the No. 1 Spanish-language network on Sunday nights with double-digit audience advantages over Telemundo across all three demographics.

Univision’s brand-defining tentpole events, celebrating Hispanic America’s passion for music, have bucked industry-wide trends to become the only major award shows on broadcast television to deliver year-over-year audience growth in the 2019/2020 broadcast season. Featuring memorable moments including a historic performance by Vicente Fernández with his son, Alejandro Fernández, and grandson, Alex Fernández accompanied by Mariachi Sol de Mexico de José Hernández, and tributes to legends Camilo Sesto and Jose José, the 20th annual “Latin GRAMMY Awards®” soared in 2019 to deliver its highest-rated performance since 2015 with double-digit year-over-year audience growth among Total Viewers 2+ (+28 percent to 3.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (+35 percent to 1.6 million) and since 2016 among Adults 18-34 (+40 percent to 717,000). Meanwhile, the longest-running award show on Spanish-language television remains a must-watch event as the 32nd Annual “Premio Lo Nuestro” made Univision the No. 1 network for the entire night on broadcast and cable television, regardless of language among Adults 18-49 (1.4 million) and Adults 18-34 (586,000).

Univision’s award-winning news division doubled down on its mission to inform and empower the Hispanic community in light of the current coronavirus pandemic. Since March, Univision has increased its award-winning news coverage in order to provide the latest information and vital updates for the community, resulting in double-digit audience growth among Total Viewers 2+ (+44 percent), Adults 18-49 (+48 percent) and Adults 18-34 (+60 percent) versus March 2019. Overall, Univision News is delivering, on average, audience increases of +33 percent among Total Viewers 2+, +32 percent among Adults 18-49 and +36 percent among Adults 18-34 compared to the 2018/2019 broadcast season with its news content. Univision is also home to the No. 1 news programs on all of television, regardless of language, with “Primer Impacto,” “Noticiero Univision,” and “Aqui y Ahora,” among others with Hispanic viewers.

Univision’s sister-network UniMás is the darling of this year’s broadcast season reporting double-digit year-over-year primetime audience growth among Total Viewers 2+ (+40 percent), Adults 18-49 (+45 percent) and Adults 18-34 (+40 percent) and has outperformed The CW in primetime for sixteen consecutive weeks since mid-January 2020 among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34, following the execution of a re-imagined programming strategy featuring live realities, dramas, sports, and blockbuster movie premieres. The fastest growing major broadcast network in the U.S. has been anchored by the network’s one-of-a-kind search for love reality series “Enamorandonos.” The two-hour, Monday through Friday dating reality has served as the cornerstone of UniMás’ primetime lineup and averaged more Total Viewers 2+ (+71 percent to 571,000), Adults 18-49 (+72 percent to 271,000) and Adults 18-34 (+68 percent to 114,000) to the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. time slot from the comparable dates in the 2018/2019 broadcast season. Following in the footsteps of “Enamorandonos,” the new drama “Qué Culpa Tiene Fatmagül” has struck a chord with audiences since its debut in March. The Turkish series elevated the weeknight 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. time period with doubled the Adult 18-49 audience levels versus the same weeks last year, and gave the network two of the broadcast season’s most popular programs.

UniMás’ weekend movie block has powered the network’s strong performance during Saturday and Sunday primetime. Offering a variety of action-packed hits and Spanish-language premieres, Saturday’s CineNight and Sunday’s CineMas are delivering, on average, double-digit audience growth among Total Viewers 2+ (+49 percent to 666,000), Adults 18-49 (+60 percent to 328,000) and Adults 18-34 (+49 percent to 134,000) in comparison to the weekend primetime movie airings during comparable dates in the previous 2018/2019 broadcast season. Overall, UniMás ranks as the youngest broadcast network during primetime (43 years old) and total day (42 years old), regardless of language.

Galavisión, the Spanish-language cable destination for the modern Hispanic family, is reporting double-digit audience growth in primetime among Total Viewers 2+ (+25 percent), Adults 18-49 (+26 percent) and Adults 18-34 (+23 percent) and is set to become the No. 1 Spanish-language entertainment cable network for the 24th consecutive broadcast season in primetime and total day across all three demographics. Featuring a lineup containing laugh out loud comedies and heartwarming family dramas, Galavisión is delivering double-to-triple digit audience advantages over its closest competitor, Discovery en Español during primetime among Total Viewers 2+ (+76% advantage), Adult 18-49 (+75% advantage) and Adults 18-34 (+144% advantage) and is out-delivering Azteca across all key demos. Additionally, Galavisión will finish the 2019/2020 broadcast season as the youngest Spanish-language entertainment cable network with a median age of 38 in primetime.

Univision’s multi-platform sports brand TUDN is the undisputed home of soccer in the U.S. Built around the flagship TUDN cable network, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports channel in the U.S., TUDN is responsible for more than half of all soccer viewership in the country, and owns 22 of the top 25 matches to have aired in the current 2019/2020 broadcast season. Liga MX, the most-watched soccer league in the U.S., averaged 952,000 Total Viewers 2+ and 476,000 Adults 18-49 on Univision, and delivered the property’s highest-rated match since 2014. Soccer’s most prestigious club competition, UEFA Champions League, delivered 231,000 Total Viewers 2+ and 123,000 Adults 18-49 on UniMás. Additionally, the Mexican National Team on Univision networks averaged 1.3 million Total Viewers 2+ and 700,000 Adults 18-49 during its five telecasts.

Univision also continues to rank as the No. 1 Spanish-language digital property according to ComScore, beating Telemundo by +21 percent in both average U.S. monthly uniques and time spent. A growing number of Hispanic consumers have turned to Univision Digital platforms to stay informed, empowered and entertained, with an average of 20 million monthly U.S. users in 2020, an impressive +57 percent increase versus 2019. Univision’s digital content is also driving record engagement from its audience, with video consumption up +50 percent in 2020 versus last year.

Source: Nielsen, NPM (09/23/2019-04/26/2020, Live+7 and 04/27/2020-05/10/2020, Live+SD) vs. (09/24/2018-04/28/2019, Live+7 and 04/29/2019-05/12/2019, Live+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm. Fastest growing of any media company based on the sum of impressions for the top 10 media companies, excludes Super Bowl Sunday (02/03/2019 and 02/02/2020). Fifth-Ranked Network based on ad-supported networks, excludes sports genre and sports networks. Fastest growing major broadcast network based on Univision, UniMás, Telemundo, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and The CW for Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34. News based on Mon-Sun 6am-6am, news and news documentary. Median Age based on Persons 2+. Galavision primetime based on Mon-Sun 7pm-11pm. TUDN based on Live+SD. Digital Statistics based on ComScore Media Trend, Multiplatform, US. September 2019 – April 2020, Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 18+. Univision Digital vs NBCUniversal Hispanic Group. Google Analytics, US & PR organic traffic. January 2020 – April 2020

