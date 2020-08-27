Universal Electronics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, Senior Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in September 2020.

Conference Details

September 10th: 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference 1x1 virtual meetings September 23rd: Sidoti Fall Investor Conference 1:00pm ET presentation, 1x1 virtual meetings

Interested parties may contact LHA Investor Relations or their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480.530.3000

Press: Shoshana Leon, Corporate Communications, UEI, sleon@uei.com, 480.521.3354

IR: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415.433.3777