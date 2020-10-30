UnitedLex Announces 2021 Industry Predictions, Focused on the Large-Scale Digital Transformation of Legal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedLex, the leading technology and legal services company, is doubling down on its commitment to drive the digital transformation of legal. With a customer-centric focus aimed at capturing net-new value for enterprise companies and law firms, the company is advancing its strategy to address the rising demand for holistic digital solutions.

“When optimized with Digital, law departments and law firms will operate seamlessly with business counterparts to drive significant revenue gains and cost savings, spark a culture of innovation, and ultimately gain the agility to thrive in a digital age,” said David Edelheit chief digital and transformation officer at UnitedLex. “Digital transformation realizes each law department’s ‘intrapreneurial moment’—the moment when legal leaders seize the opportunity to reimagine the way they work. When we combine a relentless focus on client-centricity with the power of digital, there is expansive value to be had across the entire enterprise.”

With foundational investments made in executive leadership, technology development, and delivery capabilities, and the buildout of its Digital Transformation Office—including world-class talent in the areas of expertise, change management, and transformation—the firm is advancing a laser-focused, three-year strategy that will accelerate the transformation of legal.

While Digital has been at the forefront of most C-suite agendas for some time, COVID-19 has served as an accelerant turning it from a nice-to-have to a mandate. Digital lawyers contribute up to a 30 percent increase in revenue generating opportunities, providing even more value to the business.

As the appetite for Digital intensifies, UnitedLex predicts the imperative for Digital will only accelerate in 2021, manifesting in three distinct industry trends:

One-third of all legal departments will start their digital journeys now: The importance of Digital will take center stage. Organizations will look for ways to restructure legal delivery to better meet enterprise expectations, solidify their choices when it comes to the tools they adopt, and even advance technologies previously eyed with skepticism, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Artificial Intelligence will become pervasive in Legal: Artificial intelligence will become commonplace in legal departments and law firms. AI-powered tools will assist legal teams with document creation, review, and consistency, reducing the burden on scarce legal resources while applying machine learning to discover patterns and more efficiently route work through the department.

Competition for talent and expertise will go into hyperdrive: Elite legal expertise will be at a premium—and business peers and clients, not lawyers—will determine what that premium is, when it is required, and how its results are measured. Competition will be more intense than ever. Differentiation will become critical for firms to survive; legal departments will seek to engage providers that deliver holistic solutions to their business challenges.

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Transformation. The world's most forward-thinking law departments rely on the company's expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

