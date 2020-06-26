News

United to Restart Shanghai Service From SF

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

United Airlines announced it will resume service to China with twice-weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport via Seoul’s Incheon International Airport beginning July 8. United will operate service with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from San Francisco to Shanghai on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Customers traveling from Shanghai will return to San Francisco on Thursdays and Sundays.

“United’s service to mainland China has been a point of pride for our employees and customers for more than 30 years,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “Resuming service to Shanghai from the United States is a significant step in rebuilding our international network.”

Flight

Depart

Day

Time

Arrive

Time

UA 857

San Francisco

Weds., Sat.

11:00 a.m.

Shanghai

5:45 p.m.+1 day

UA 858

Shanghai

Thurs., Sun.

9:40 p.m.

San Francisco

8:55 p.m.

Prior to suspending service to Shanghai in February due to COVID-19, United was the largest U.S. carrier serving China and operated five daily flights between Shanghai and its hubs in San FranciscoLos AngelesChicago and New York/Newark and has served Shanghai for more than 30 years. In July, across the Pacific, United will also reinstate service between Chicago and Tokyo with the addition of new service to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Additionally, United will resume service to Seoul; restart service to Hong Kong and will fly to Singapore via a stop at Hong Kong.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer’s journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health and safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:

  • Requiring all travelers – including crew members – to wear face coverings and temporarily revoking travel privileges for customers who do not follow these requirements.
  • Using state-of-the-art high-efficiency (HEPA) filters on all United mainline aircraft to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles
  • Using electrostatic spraying on all aircraft before departure for enhanced cabin sanitization
  • Adding a step to the check-in process, based on a recommendation from the Cleveland Clinic, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and agree to follow our policies including wearing a mask on board
  • Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience at more than 200 airports across the United States; United is the first and only U.S. airline to make this technology available
Joseph Shieh

Related Articles
News

Sales Jobs are Most Abundant for College Grads

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

For college graduates seeking full-time work in the U.S., sales positions are by far the largest category of permanent entry-level jobs available. According to the first quarterly Pontoon Employment Index, requests for sales associates in this demographic comprise the top opening posted by employers in the past three months in the U.S. The Pontoon Employment […]
News

DropBox Up 35% After IPO

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

Cloud storage company Dropbox (DBX) went public on the Nasdaq stock market Friday and saw its stock go up 35% for the day. Shares were priced at $21 and traded as high as $31.60 before closing at $28.48, up 35.6% from its offering price. Founded in 2007, Dropbox lets users store their files online and […]
News

New Santa Clara Whole Foods to Hold Preview July 23

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

Whole Foods Market will open its new 50,000 square-foot Santa Clara store July 26 at 2732 Augustine Drive (corner of Scott & Bowers). Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor will join the company to host a bread-breaking ceremony for the store and ribbon cutting for Santa Clara Square Marketplace at 9:45 a.m. Doors open at 10 […]