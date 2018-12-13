Posted on by

United to Add More International Flights From SF

SAN FRANCISCO — United Airlines announced its largest ever international network expansion from its hub at San Francisco International Airport. The airline will offer Bay Area customers nonstop year-round service to Toronto and Melbourne, Australia and seasonal service to New Delhi. United also said it will begin a second daily flight between San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea.

In addition to the new routes, in 2019, United will begin new year-round nonstop service between San Francisco and Auckland, New Zealand, Tahiti, French Polynesia and Amsterdam.

“This route expansion solidifies United’s position at San Francisco as the gateway airline serving destinations across the Pacific, the continental United States, as well as to Europe and beyond,” said Oscar Munoz, United’s CEO. “It serves as a fitting capstone to all our efforts that made 2018 a breakthrough year for United, from delivering strong financial performance to currently leading in on-time departures for the second year in a row.”

“San Francisco continues to be a cultural and economic hub for the world,” said U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. “These new routes will expand international travel to and from San Francisco International Airport, helping us forge stronger connections between our city and other major destinations around the globe.”

Since 2013, United Airlines has added 12 new international destinations from San Francisco. With these new flights, United will serve 29 international destinations from San Francisco, including eight cities in Europe, India, and the Middle East, seven in North America, and 14 in Asia and Oceania. United, the largest airline at San Francisco International Airport, operates more than 300 daily flights.

“This is great news for all of our customers and employees in the Bay Area, and a sign that United is deeply committed to growing San Francisco and adding unique and exciting destinations across the globe,” said Janet Lamkin, United’s President of California.

United has been a Bay Area company for 90 years and employs 14,000 people in the region, including 2,500 industrial jobs at its maintenance base, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary of operation. United continues to invest in the airport, this year opening the 28,000-square foot Polaris lounge near Gate G92 in International Terminal G.

San Francisco to Amsterdam

United recently announced it will offer nonstop daily year-round service between San Francisco and Amsterdam. With this new flight, United will be the first U.S. carrier to fly between San Francisco and Amsterdam. United currently serves Amsterdam nonstop from its hubs in Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. The new San Francisco service begins on March 30, 2019 and will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

San Francisco to Melbourne, Australia

Offering the most service between the U.S. West Coast and Australia by any U.S. carrier, United is adding new nonstop year-round service between San Francisco and Melbourne three times per week, beginning October 29, 2019. For more than 35 years, United has offered nonstop service to Australia. Today, United offers nonstop service to Sydney from Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco and provides nonstop service between Los Angeles and Melbourne. United operates all flights between the U.S. and Australia with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

San Francisco to New Delhi, India

United’s new seasonal service between San Francisco and New Delhi enables business and leisure travelers nonstop access from the U.S. West Coast. The new flight will connect customers from more than 80 cities to India with just one stop in San Francisco. United currently offers nonstop service to Mumbai and New Delhi from New York/Newark. Seasonal service begins on December 5, 2019, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

San Francisco to Seoul, South Korea

United is adding a second flight – flown four times per week – between San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea. The airline has served Seoul for more than 30 years from San Francisco. The second flight will provide customers with new time and itinerary options, while providing convenient connections to more than 80 destinations. The additional flights begin on April 1, 2019 and will be operated with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

San Francisco to Toronto, Canada

United’s new twice-daily nonstop year-round service between San Francisco and Toronto begins March 31, 2019, offering convenient connections for business and leisure travelers from throughout the western United States, Asia and the South Pacific. United currently offers more than 20 daily flights between Toronto and its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles. In addition to Toronto, United operates daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Calgary and Vancouver. United will operate service with Boeing 737-800.

San Francisco to Pape’ete, Tahiti, extended to year-round

This fall, United began the only nonstop service offered by a U.S. carrier between the mainland U.S. and Tahiti with its San Francisco – Pape’ete flight. The airline recently announced it is extending its Tahiti schedule to year-round service from San Francisco. Year-round service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays begins March 30, 2019. United operates Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft between San Francisco and Pape’ete.

San Francisco to Auckland, New Zealand, extended to year-round

Beginning March 30, 2019, United will extend service between its West Coast hub in San Francisco and Auckland to year-round with three-times-weekly service. In partnership with Air New Zealand, United’s flight arriving in Auckland offers passengers more than 20 connections across the region and the return trip utilizes United’s extensive route network in San Francisco, which provides connections to the United States, Canada, and Latin America. United’s extended service between San Francisco and Auckland will operate with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

2019 new international routes

Flight

From

To

Frequency

Depart*

Arrive*

Aircraft

UA104

San Francisco

New Delhi

Daily

7:15 p.m.

12:45 a.m. +2 days

787-9

UA105

New Delhi

San Francisco

Daily

4:00 a.m.

6:10 a.m.

787-9

UA060

San Francisco

Melbourne

Tue/Thur/Sat

10:50 p.m.

9:40 a.m. +2 days

787-9

UA061

Melbourne

San Francisco

Mon/Thur/Sat

11:40 a.m.

6:50 a.m.

787-9

UA805

San Francisco

Seoul

Mon/Tue/Thur/Sat

4:55 p.m.

9:35 p.m. +1 day

777-200ER

UA806

Seoul

San Francisco

Mon/Wed/Thur/Sat

11:25 a.m.

6:10 a.m.

777-200ER

UA565

San Francisco

Toronto

Twice daily

10:25 a.m.

11:00 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m +1 day

737-800

UA459

Toronto

San Francisco

Twice daily

7:15 a.m.

7:21 p.m.

9:54 a.m.

9:55 p.m.

737-800

UA968

San Francisco

Amsterdam

Daily

2:55 p.m.

10:20 a.m. +1 day

787-9

UA969

Amsterdam

San Francisco

Daily

2:50 p.m.

4:50 p.m.

787-9

*Schedules subject to change

2019 international route year-round extensions

Flight

From

To

Frequency

Depart*

Arrive*

Aircraft

UA917

San Francisco

Auckland

Tue/Thur/Sat

11:10 p.m.

7:20 a.m. +2 days

777-200ER

UA916

Auckland

San Francisco

Mon/Thur/Sat

2:30 p.m.

6:40 a.m.

777-200ER

UA115

San Francisco

Pape’ete

Tue/Thur/Sat

1:15 p.m.

6:55 p.m.

787-8

UA114

Pape’ete

San Francisco

Tue/Thur/Sat

9:15 p.m.

8:25 a.m. +1 day

787-8

*Schedules subject to change