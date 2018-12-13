United to Add More International Flights From SF

Offering the most service between the U.S. West Coast and Australia by any U.S. carrier, United is adding new nonstop year-round service between San Francisco and Melbourne three times per week, beginning October 29, 2019. For more than 35 years, United has offered nonstop service to Australia. Today, United offers nonstop service to Sydney from Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco and provides nonstop service between Los Angeles and Melbourne. United operates all flights between the U.S. and Australia with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
San Francisco to New Delhi, India
United’s new seasonal service between San Francisco and New Delhi enables business and leisure travelers nonstop access from the U.S. West Coast. The new flight will connect customers from more than 80 cities to India with just one stop in San Francisco. United currently offers nonstop service to Mumbai and New Delhi from New York/Newark. Seasonal service begins on December 5, 2019, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
San Francisco to Seoul, South Korea
United is adding a second flight – flown four times per week – between San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea. The airline has served Seoul for more than 30 years from San Francisco. The second flight will provide customers with new time and itinerary options, while providing convenient connections to more than 80 destinations. The additional flights begin on April 1, 2019 and will be operated with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.
San Francisco to Toronto, Canada
United’s new twice-daily nonstop year-round service between San Francisco and Toronto begins March 31, 2019, offering convenient connections for business and leisure travelers from throughout the western United States, Asia and the South Pacific. United currently offers more than 20 daily flights between Toronto and its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles. In addition to Toronto, United operates daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Calgary and Vancouver. United will operate service with Boeing 737-800.
San Francisco to Pape’ete, Tahiti, extended to year-round
This fall, United began the only nonstop service offered by a U.S. carrier between the mainland U.S. and Tahiti with its San Francisco – Pape’ete flight. The airline recently announced it is extending its Tahiti schedule to year-round service from San Francisco. Year-round service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays begins March 30, 2019. United operates Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft between San Francisco and Pape’ete.
San Francisco to Auckland, New Zealand, extended to year-round
Beginning March 30, 2019, United will extend service between its West Coast hub in San Francisco and Auckland to year-round with three-times-weekly service. In partnership with Air New Zealand, United’s flight arriving in Auckland offers passengers more than 20 connections across the region and the return trip utilizes United’s extensive route network in San Francisco, which provides connections to the United States, Canada, and Latin America. United’s extended service between San Francisco and Auckland will operate with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.
|
2019 new international routes
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Frequency
|
Depart*
|
Arrive*
|
Aircraft
|
UA104
|
San Francisco
|
New Delhi
|
Daily
|
7:15 p.m.
|
12:45 a.m. +2 days
|
787-9
|
UA105
|
New Delhi
|
San Francisco
|
Daily
|
4:00 a.m.
|
6:10 a.m.
|
787-9
|
UA060
|
San Francisco
|
Melbourne
|
Tue/Thur/Sat
|
10:50 p.m.
|
9:40 a.m. +2 days
|
787-9
|
UA061
|
Melbourne
|
San Francisco
|
Mon/Thur/Sat
|
11:40 a.m.
|
6:50 a.m.
|
787-9
|
UA805
|
San Francisco
|
Seoul
|
Mon/Tue/Thur/Sat
|
4:55 p.m.
|
9:35 p.m. +1 day
|
777-200ER
|
UA806
|
Seoul
|
San Francisco
|
Mon/Wed/Thur/Sat
|
11:25 a.m.
|
6:10 a.m.
|
777-200ER
|
UA565
|
San Francisco
|
Toronto
|
Twice daily
|
10:25 a.m.
11:00 p.m.
|
6:30 p.m.
7:00 a.m +1 day
|
737-800
|
UA459
|
Toronto
|
San Francisco
|
Twice daily
|
7:15 a.m.
7:21 p.m.
|
9:54 a.m.
9:55 p.m.
|
737-800
|
UA968
|
San Francisco
|
Amsterdam
|
Daily
|
2:55 p.m.
|
10:20 a.m. +1 day
|
787-9
|
UA969
|
Amsterdam
|
San Francisco
|
Daily
|
2:50 p.m.
|
4:50 p.m.
|
787-9
|
*Schedules subject to change
|
2019 international route year-round extensions
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Frequency
|
Depart*
|
Arrive*
|
Aircraft
|
UA917
|
San Francisco
|
Auckland
|
Tue/Thur/Sat
|
11:10 p.m.
|
7:20 a.m. +2 days
|
777-200ER
|
UA916
|
Auckland
|
San Francisco
|
Mon/Thur/Sat
|
2:30 p.m.
|
6:40 a.m.
|
777-200ER
|
UA115
|
San Francisco
|
Pape’ete
|
Tue/Thur/Sat
|
1:15 p.m.
|
6:55 p.m.
|
787-8
|
UA114
|
Pape’ete
|
San Francisco
|
Tue/Thur/Sat
|
9:15 p.m.
|
8:25 a.m. +1 day
|
787-8
|
*Schedules subject to change