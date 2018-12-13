United to Add More International Flights From SF

SAN FRANCISCO — United Airlines announced its largest ever international network expansion from its hub at San Francisco International Airport. The airline will offer Bay Area customers nonstop year-round service to Toronto and Melbourne, Australia and seasonal service to New Delhi. United also said it will begin a second daily flight between San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea.

In addition to the new routes, in 2019, United will begin new year-round nonstop service between San Francisco and Auckland, New Zealand, Tahiti, French Polynesia and Amsterdam.

“This route expansion solidifies United’s position at San Francisco as the gateway airline serving destinations across the Pacific, the continental United States, as well as to Europe and beyond,” said Oscar Munoz, United’s CEO. “It serves as a fitting capstone to all our efforts that made 2018 a breakthrough year for United, from delivering strong financial performance to currently leading in on-time departures for the second year in a row.”

“San Francisco continues to be a cultural and economic hub for the world,” said U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. “These new routes will expand international travel to and from San Francisco International Airport, helping us forge stronger connections between our city and other major destinations around the globe.”

Since 2013, United Airlines has added 12 new international destinations from San Francisco. With these new flights, United will serve 29 international destinations from San Francisco, including eight cities in Europe, India, and the Middle East, seven in North America, and 14 in Asia and Oceania. United, the largest airline at San Francisco International Airport, operates more than 300 daily flights.

“This is great news for all of our customers and employees in the Bay Area, and a sign that United is deeply committed to growing San Francisco and adding unique and exciting destinations across the globe,” said Janet Lamkin, United’s President of California.

United has been a Bay Area company for 90 years and employs 14,000 people in the region, including 2,500 industrial jobs at its maintenance base, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary of operation. United continues to invest in the airport, this year opening the 28,000-square foot Polaris lounge near Gate G92 in International Terminal G.

San Francisco to Amsterdam

United recently announced it will offer nonstop daily year-round service between San Francisco and Amsterdam. With this new flight, United will be the first U.S. carrier to fly between San Francisco and Amsterdam. United currently serves Amsterdam nonstop from its hubs in Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. The new San Francisco service begins on March 30, 2019 and will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

San Francisco to Melbourne, Australia