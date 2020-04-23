United States Piezoelectric Devices Market (2019 to 2025) – Featuring APC International, CeramTec & CTS Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "US Piezoelectric Devices Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US piezoelectric devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. Well established electronic industry and emerging demand for electric vehicles in the country is supporting the market dominance of the US in piezoelectric devices. Additionally, electronic components are widely used in renewable energy storage devices. Piezoelectric devices are being tested to harness the electric energy from the kinetic energy of winds and waves. Some of the electronic devices based on renewable energy are solar chargers for smartphones and landlines, charging devices for marine equipment and others.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the US remains one of the largest growing markets for renewable energy storage devices. Government policies are also favoring the market for renewable energy storage devices in order to transform the electronics industry towards green technology. Owing to energy-efficient and sensor-enabled products, the demand for piezoelectric devices has been growing in the region.

According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, the US is one of the leading markets for electric vehicle sales. Companies are also diversifying their manufacturing facilities towards the electric vehicle segment. Thus, the significant growth in the electric vehicle market is estimated to deliver promising growth in the application of piezoelectric devices in the automotive industry. This in turn, is augmenting the market growth for piezoelectric devices.

Companies Mentioned

APC International, Ltd.

CeramTec GmbH

CTS Corp.

Harris Corp.

Kinetic Ceramics, Inc.

Mad City Labs, Inc.

Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc.

US Eurotek, Inc.

Vesper Technologies Inc

Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the US piezoelectric devices market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regulations and other government policies impacting the US piezoelectric devices market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US piezoelectric devices market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Piezoelectric Devices Market by Application

5.1.1. Aerospace

5.1.2. Automotive

5.1.3. Healthcare

5.1.4. Industrial and Manufacturing

5.1.5. Communication

5.1.6. Military and Defense

5.1.7. Others

5.2. US Piezoelectric Devices Market by Material

5.2.1. Naturally Occurring Crystal

5.2.2. Synthetic Derived Material

5.2.3. Ceramics

5.2.4. Polymer

5.2.5. Composite

5.3. US Piezoelectric Devices Market by Product

5.3.1. Actuators

5.3.2. Longitudinal Actuators

5.3.3. Acoustic Devices

5.3.4. Motors

5.3.5. Transducers

5.3.6. Generators

5.3.7. Resonators

5.3.8. Sensors

6. Company Profiles

