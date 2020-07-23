BusinessWire

United States Cloud Migration Services Market 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States Cloud Migration Services Market Service (Automation & Integration, Disaster Recovery, Application Hosting & Monitoring, DevOps, etc), By Deployment Mode, By Organization, By Application, By End User Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The United States Cloud Migration Services Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate over the forecast period.

The key factors for the growth of the United States Cloud Migration Services Market are rising cloud computing penetration and other emerging technologies, like big data, IoT and serverless architecture. Other factors responsible for the growth of the United States Cloud Migration Services Market are flexibility, lower costs, agility, and security it offers.

Moreover, surging need for efficient computing framework along with shifting workload to the cloud environment, are further anticipated to bolster the growth of cloud migration services market in the country. However, the factors that might act as major impediment to the United States Cloud Migration Services Market growth over the next 5 years include fear of vendor lock-in and lack of stringent SLAs.

The United States Cloud Migration Services Market is segmented based on service, deployment mode, organization, application, end-user industry, region and company. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, others. Among these, the BFSI segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well as the industry has consolidated its IT costs and infrastructure by migrating the workload to the cloud.

Major players operating in the United States Cloud Migration Services Market include Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Cisco Systems, DXC, VMware, Rackspace, Informatica, Accenture Inc. and others.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2015-2018
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Cloud Migration Services Market.
  • To classify and forecast the United States Cloud Migration Services Market based on service, deployment mode, organization, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Cloud Migration Services Market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Cloud Migration Services Market.
  • To conduct pricing analysis for the United States Cloud Migration Services Market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Cloud Migration Services Market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. United States Cloud Migration Services Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Service (Automation & Integration, Disaster Recovery, Application Hosting & Monitoring, DevOps, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud (Private, Public, Hybrid))

5.2.3. By Organization (SMEs v/s Large Enterprises)

5.2.4. By Application (Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Security and Compliance Management, Others)

5.2.5. By End-user Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others)

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.7. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map

6. Northeast United States Cloud Migration Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By End-user Industry

7. Midwest United States Cloud Migration Services Market Outlook

8. West United States Cloud Migration Services Market Outlook

9. South United States Cloud Migration Services Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Company Details

12.2.1.1. Amazon Web Services

12.2.1.2. IBM

12.2.1.3. Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1.4. Google

12.2.1.5. Cisco Systems

12.2.1.6. DXC

12.2.1.7. VMware

12.2.1.8. Rackspace

12.2.1.9. Informatica

12.2.1.10. Accenture Inc.

13. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73ekhw


