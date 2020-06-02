BusinessWire

United States’ 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study – Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX.

The report focuses on the following issues:

  • Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
  • Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
  • Analyze the type of poles used
  • Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
  • Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
  • Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

  • 5G Site Maps
  • Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
  • Case Study 1: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type
  • Case Study 2: 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type

Key Topics Covered

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

  • U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
  • Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
  • New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE

  • 5G eMBB Services Launched

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF DALLAS 5G MOBILE NETWORK

  • Example of Colocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
  • Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
  • UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Uptown
  • Oak Lawn
  • Old East Dallas
  • Dallas Downtown Historic District

CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY (WIRELESS FACILITIES POLE TYPE)

CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY (WOODEN UTILITY POLE TYPE)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jnt09


