United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study 2020: Focus on Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX - Database (Non Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX.

The report focuses on the following issues:

  • Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
  • Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
  • Analyze the type of poles used
  • Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
  • Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
  • Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

  • 5G Site Maps
  • Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
  • Case Study 1: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type
  • Case Study 2: 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

  • 5G Radio Node Site Number
  • 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
  • 5G Radio Node US Zip Code

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  • Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

  • U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
  • Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
  • New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE

  • 5G eMBB Services Launched

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF DALLAS 5G MOBILE NETWORK

  • Example of Colocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
  • Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
  • UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Uptown
  • Oak Lawn
  • Old East Dallas
  • Dallas Downtown Historic District

CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY

Companies Mentioned

  • Nokia
  • Verizon

