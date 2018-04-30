United Opening Polaris Lounge at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO — Starting Monday, customers traveling in United Polaris, the airline’s international premium cabin travel experience, will be able to relax and dine prior to their travels or refresh upon arrival in the new United Polaris lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) conveniently located in the International Terminal near Gate G92.

Thoughtful California touches are incorporated into the lounge’s look as well as the food and beverages so that customers – visiting us from all over the globe – get a glimpse into the Bay Area’s unique aesthetic.

United Polaris Lounge at SFO Facts & Highlights

Two levels across more than 28,000 square feet

440 seats

19 different types of seating

492 power outlets and 492 USB ports

8 pieces of art by prominent Bay Area artists, all San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) Society for the Encouragement of Contemporary Art (SECA) Art Award honorees

5 private daybeds outfitted with Saks Fifth Avenue bedding

8 luxurious shower suites, featuring rainfall showers and Soho House & Co’s Cowshed Spa products

Personal valet services, including steaming garments

“The Dining Room” – a private restaurant style dining area with a menu designed by Chef Tritia Gestuvo , a California native, that blends international comfort foods — such as a traditional Chinese congee breakfast and hand-cut pappardelle pasta with mushroom ragout — with staples like the United Polaris Burger

, a native, that blends international comfort foods — such as a traditional Chinese congee breakfast and hand-cut pappardelle pasta with mushroom ragout — with staples like the United Polaris Burger A bistro-like buffet that includes a ramen noodle bar in the afternoon and additional unique-to- San Francisco treats that align with the flight schedule and destinations of United and Star Alliance partners

treats that align with the flight schedule and destinations of United and partners Cocktails inspired by the Bay Area, including the Mai Tai, invented in Oakland in 1944, and the Pisco Punch, featuring pisco which became all the rage during the California Gold Rush of 1849

The United Polaris lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport is expected to open by early June, the lounge at George Bush Intercontinental in Houston this summer and the lounge at Los Angeles International Airport this fall.

The focus behind the United Polaris experience has always been to provide long-haul travelers with what they’ve asked for: better sleep in the sky. On average, United plans to add one aircraft with the new United Polaris business class seat every 10 days from now through 2020. Beginning July 1, every seat onboard will be provisioned with a cooling gel pillow. The gel pillow, previously available by request, has proven to be one of the most popular items of United Polaris bedding.

In response to customer feedback, beginning May 1, United will offer customers a pre-arrival dessert in place of the pre-departure chocolate that is currently served. On flights departing the U.S., customers will be served a white chocolate cranberry cookie from Christie Cookie Co., handcrafted from gourmet ingredients in Nashville, Tenn. Customers on flights that originate outside the U.S. will receive a box of chocolates.