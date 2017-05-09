Posted on by

United Increases Service From SF to 18 Cities

 

united737SAN FRANCISCO — United Airlines (UAL), the leading carrier in the San Francisco Bay Area, plans to increase the number of flights between SFO and eight destinations. Additionally, the airline announced it will convert select regional jet flights to larger mainline aircraft in ten markets. These schedule enhancements build on previously announced new service from SFO to seven U.S. cities beginning June 8.

“Every day in San Francisco we proudly welcome more than 30,000 customers aboard United Airlines and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to being the Bay Area’s leading U.S. airline,” said Mike Hanna, United’s vice president of its San Francisco International Airport hub. “These additional flights and larger aircraft to new cities and those already part of our network will offer customers even more convenient flight options and easy connections to popular destinations around the U.S. and Canada.”

Adding additional flights between SFO and 8 destinations

City Pair

Increasing
service to

Beginning

Aircraft type

SFO – Seattle (SEA)

10 flights daily

Aug. 1

A320

SFO – Albuquerque (ABQ)

2 flights daily

Aug. 15

EMB-175

SFO – Baltimore (BWI)

2 flights daily

Aug. 15

A319

SFO – Indianapolis (IND)

2 flights daily

Aug. 15

A319

SFO – Kansas City (MCI)

3 flights daily

Aug. 15

EMB-175

SFO – Nashville (BNA)

2 flights daily

Aug. 15

A319

SFO – Philadelphia (PHL)

3 flights daily

Aug. 15

A319

SFO – Portland (PDX)

9 flights daily

Aug. 15

A319

 

Larger aircraft on daily service between SFO and 10 cities

SFO to

Starts

Aircraft

Burbank (BUR)

June 8

B737

Calgary, AB (YYC)

June 8

A320

Dallas (DFW)

June 8

A320

Kansas City (MCI)

June 8

A320

Minneapolis (MSP)

June 8

A320

Palm Springs (PSP)

June 8

B737

Santa Barbara (SBA)

June 8

A319

Bozeman (BZN)

July 1

A320

Sacramento (SMF)

July 1

B737

Fresno (FAT)

Aug. 15

B737

Service to Bozeman, Montana; Kansas City, Missouri; and Calgary, Alberta, are seasonal mainline flights for the summer.

New and expanded service between SFO and 7 cities starting June 8

United previously announced service to new destinations starting June 8. The new routes bring nonstop service to more cities, giving customers more convenient travel options to some of the country’s largest cities and beyond.

SFO to

Starts

Schedule

Aircraft

Cincinnati (CVG)

June 8

Year-round, daily

A320

Detroit (DTW)

June 8

Year-round, daily

A320

Hartford (BDL)

June 8

Seasonal, daily
through Sept. 5

B737

New Orleans (MSY)

June 8

Adding summer
service and expanding
to year-round, daily

B737

Santa Rosa (STS)

June 8

Year-round, daily

CRJ

Spokane (GEG)

June 8

Year-round, daily

E175

Kalispell (FCA)

July 1

Seasonal, daily
through Sept. 5

CRJ

United has approximately 300 daily departures to nearly 100 destinations from San Francisco, more than any other carrier in the Bay Area.

New trans-Atlantic service

Earlier this year, United announced new service to 31 destinations across the U.S. and Europe, including new seasonal service between San Francisco and Germany. Starting May 24, for the first time ever, United will launch nonstop, seasonal service between San Francisco and Munich (MUC). The route will be operated with one of the most advanced passenger airplanes, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which delivers unprecedented operating efficiency, comfort and lower emissions.

From San Francisco, United offers year-round, nonstop trans-Atlantic service to destinations including, Frankfurt (FRA),London (LHR), Paris (CDG) and Tel Aviv (TLV).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *