United Increases Service From SF to 18 Cities

SAN FRANCISCO — United Airlines (UAL), the leading carrier in the San Francisco Bay Area, plans to increase the number of flights between SFO and eight destinations. Additionally, the airline announced it will convert select regional jet flights to larger mainline aircraft in ten markets. These schedule enhancements build on previously announced new service from SFO to seven U.S. cities beginning June 8.

“Every day in San Francisco we proudly welcome more than 30,000 customers aboard United Airlines and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to being the Bay Area’s leading U.S. airline,” said Mike Hanna, United’s vice president of its San Francisco International Airport hub. “These additional flights and larger aircraft to new cities and those already part of our network will offer customers even more convenient flight options and easy connections to popular destinations around the U.S. and Canada.”

Adding additional flights between SFO and 8 destinations City Pair Increasing

service to Beginning Aircraft type SFO – Seattle (SEA) 10 flights daily Aug. 1 A320 SFO – Albuquerque (ABQ) 2 flights daily Aug. 15 EMB-175 SFO – Baltimore (BWI) 2 flights daily Aug. 15 A319 SFO – Indianapolis (IND) 2 flights daily Aug. 15 A319 SFO – Kansas City (MCI) 3 flights daily Aug. 15 EMB-175 SFO – Nashville (BNA) 2 flights daily Aug. 15 A319 SFO – Philadelphia (PHL) 3 flights daily Aug. 15 A319 SFO – Portland (PDX) 9 flights daily Aug. 15 A319

Larger aircraft on daily service between SFO and 10 cities SFO to Starts Aircraft Burbank (BUR) June 8 B737 Calgary, AB (YYC) June 8 A320 Dallas (DFW) June 8 A320 Kansas City (MCI) June 8 A320 Minneapolis (MSP) June 8 A320 Palm Springs (PSP) June 8 B737 Santa Barbara (SBA) June 8 A319 Bozeman (BZN) July 1 A320 Sacramento (SMF) July 1 B737 Fresno (FAT) Aug. 15 B737

Service to Bozeman, Montana; Kansas City, Missouri; and Calgary, Alberta, are seasonal mainline flights for the summer.

New and expanded service between SFO and 7 cities starting June 8

United previously announced service to new destinations starting June 8. The new routes bring nonstop service to more cities, giving customers more convenient travel options to some of the country’s largest cities and beyond.

SFO to Starts Schedule Aircraft Cincinnati (CVG) June 8 Year-round, daily A320 Detroit (DTW) June 8 Year-round, daily A320 Hartford (BDL) June 8 Seasonal, daily

through Sept. 5 B737 New Orleans (MSY) June 8 Adding summer

service and expanding

to year-round, daily B737 Santa Rosa (STS) June 8 Year-round, daily CRJ Spokane (GEG) June 8 Year-round, daily E175 Kalispell (FCA) July 1 Seasonal, daily

through Sept. 5 CRJ

United has approximately 300 daily departures to nearly 100 destinations from San Francisco, more than any other carrier in the Bay Area.

New trans-Atlantic service

Earlier this year, United announced new service to 31 destinations across the U.S. and Europe, including new seasonal service between San Francisco and Germany. Starting May 24, for the first time ever, United will launch nonstop, seasonal service between San Francisco and Munich (MUC). The route will be operated with one of the most advanced passenger airplanes, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which delivers unprecedented operating efficiency, comfort and lower emissions.

From San Francisco, United offers year-round, nonstop trans-Atlantic service to destinations including, Frankfurt (FRA),London (LHR), Paris (CDG) and Tel Aviv (TLV).