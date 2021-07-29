United Gives 5 Vaccinated Winners Free Travel for One Year

United Airlines has announced the five grand prize winners of its “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes, who will each get to fly anywhere in the world United flies with a companion over the course of the next year. The winners of the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes are:

Ashley Cronkhite from Bradenton, FL

from Robert Simicak from Cleveland, OH

from Sean Husmoe from Goodyear, AZ

from Lauren Aldredge from Oakland CA

from Lauren M. from San Francisco, CA

The sweepstakes was in support of the Biden administration’s ongoing national effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccination and encouraged United’s MileagePlus loyalty members to upload their vaccine records to United. In less than a month, more than one million MileagePlus members uploaded their vaccine cards to the United app and website for a shot to win one of the grand prizes. In June the airline awarded 30 first prize winners with a pair of roundtrip tickets anywhere United flies.

“We were proud to do our part to encourage more Americans to get their shot and were thrilled by the overwhelming response we received. This prize clearly struck an emotional chord with our customers, as the opportunity to travel and connect with people and places that matter most is something that clearly has been missed during the pandemic,” said United’s CEO, Scott Kirby. “I’d like to extend my personal gratitude to everyone who entered the sweepstakes and more importantly, made the decision to get vaccinated.”

United is the only U.S. airline to offer its own one-stop-shop where customers can conveniently get “travel-ready” by uploading and storing their COVID-19 test results and vaccination records directly through the airline’s website and award-winning mobile app with the Travel-Ready Center. The airline’s easy-to-use travel tool enables customers to reduce stress and save valuable time at the airport right from the palm of their hand.

All of the grand prize winners are already starting to plan out the adventures they and their families will have in the upcoming year thanks to United. Ashley Cronkhite is an advertising professional who began working at a grocery store during the pandemic. She plans to travel to European destinations including Ireland and Italy with her best friend – her mom. Robert Simicak plans to travel to national parks around the U.S. with his wife, who is a frontline healthcare worker in Cleveland. Lauren Aldredge will experience her first time flying in a premium cabin and will be traveling to celebrate her 30th birthday with her partner. Sean Husmoe plans to travel with his wife and daughters to check off the final two continents that they have not yet visited, including South America and Antarctica. Lauren M. plans to travel with her family, including a trip to Tahiti with her husband.