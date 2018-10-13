United Adding Dreamliner to SF/Newark Route

United’s transcontinental schedule and the aircraft give customers traveling cross-country the choice of more than 7,200 seats, with more than 1,000 premium seats per day, more than any other airline. Tickets are now available for purchase.

United Airlines is is enhancing its transcontinental service and will offer customers more flights and more seats between New York/Newark and Los Angeles and San Francisco, more than any other airline. Beginning Jan. 7, 2019, United will be the first North American airline to operate the Boeing 787-10, the newest aircraft in the Dreamliner family, on select transcontinental flights between New York/Newark and Los Angeles and New York/Newark and San Francisco.



United has enhanced its transcontinental schedule by increasing the number of flights between New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco to 27 daily flights and by adding more than 700 daily seats and 125 daily premium seats and giving customers more optimal flight times.

“We have created the best schedule for our business and leisure customers by offering more choice and more convenience when planning travel between coasts. Combined with the addition of our newest aircraft, the Boeing 787-10, the schedule enhancements build on United’s industry-leading on-board experience,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling.

United’s new transcontinental schedule:

New York/Newark to Los Angeles* City Departure City Arrival Aircraft New York/Newark 6:00 a.m. Los Angeles 9:04 a.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 7:00 a.m. Los Angeles 9:49 a.m. 787-10 New York/Newark 8:50 a.m. Los Angeles 11:43 a.m. 777-200 New York/Newark 10:00 a.m. Los Angeles 1:04 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 11:00 a.m. Los Angeles 1:48 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 1:00 p.m. Los Angeles 3:48 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles 6:09 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 4:00 p.m. Los Angeles 6:53 p.m. 787-10 New York/Newark 5:00 p.m. Los Angeles 8:09 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 6:00 p.m. Los Angeles 9:09 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles 10:09 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 8:00 p.m. Los Angeles 11:04 p.m. 757-200

New York/Newark to San Francisco* City Departure City Arrival Aircraft New York/Newark 6:00 a.m. San Francisco 9:14 a.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 7:00 a.m. San Francisco 10:14 a.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 8:15 a.m. San Francisco 11:27 a.m. 777-200 New York/Newark 9:30 a.m. San Francisco 12:36 p.m. 777-200 New York/Newark 11:00 a.m. San Francisco 2:18 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 12:00 p.m. San Francisco 3:18 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 2:00 p.m. San Francisco 5:18 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 3:00 p.m. San Francisco 6:09 p.m. 777-200 New York/Newark 4:00 p.m. San Francisco 7:13 p.m. 787-10 New York/Newark 5:00 p.m. San Francisco 8:30 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 6:00 p.m. San Francisco 9:40 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 7:00 p.m. San Francisco 10:40 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 8:00 p.m. San Francisco 11:40 p.m. 757-200 New York/Newark 9:00 p.m. San Francisco 12:18am 757-200 New York/Newark 10:00 p.m. San Francisco 1:18 a.m. 757-200

*schedule reflects peak summer travel, subject to change

United Airlines is the first North American carrier to operate the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. While United typically operates its widebody aircraft for international routes, it will operate its first -10 aircraft between New York/Newark and Los Angeles and San Francisco. The aircraft features 44 of United’s exclusive United Polaris seats; 21 United Premium Plus seats which will initially be sold as Economy Plus; 54 Economy Plus seats; and 199 United Economy seats.

The 787-10 is 18 feet longer than the 787-9 and can carry more passengers and more cargo. The 787-10 can fly up to 6,430 nautical miles, while using 20 percent less fuel than older generation airplanes. United currently operates 25 787-9 and 12 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

By the end of this year United will have 40 Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet and 24 on order.

United’s premium transcontinental routes operate between New York/Newark and Los Angeles, New York/Newark and San Francisco and Boston and San Francisco. Customers ticketed in premium transcontinental business class enjoy a flat-bed seat and benefit from enhanced food and beverage offerings inspired by United Polaris onboard dining, as well as deluxe amenities and benefits including: