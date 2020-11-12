Unit21 Partners with Socure to Reinvent Identity Verification

Shared clients include Unifimoney and ZenBusiness

Partnership significantly increases the speed of Unit21’s customer onboarding and loyalty

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#dataprotection--Unit21, the market leader in risk modeling, today announced a partnership with Socure, the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification. Through the partnership, Unit21 clients are able to make real-time identity verification decisions through Socure’s identity verification platform. The partnership has come as a result of Unit21 expanding its identity verification orchestration layer to include some of the most successful players in the market. Shared clients between Unit21 and Socure include Unifimoney and ZenBusiness.

Customers using Socure ID+, with Unit21’s onboarding workflow engine, will significantly increase the speed of customer onboarding and loyalty while reducing friction for the good players, and minimizing accessibility to the bad players.

“We are thrilled to be working with Unit21 as their preferred partner for identity verification solutions,” said Evan Rabinowitz, Head of Business Development at Socure. “In addition to strengthening our offerings for current clients, this partnership will also help Socure foster new relationships with numerous organizations facing the critical challenge of identity fraud in our industry.”

The partnership comes at an exciting time for Unit21 having just raised a $13M Series A round to build the world’s most flexible transaction monitoring rules engine and case management system. Intuit, Coinbase, and Line are among Unit 21’s client base, which also recently expanded its core offerings to include an identity verification application.

Unit21’s no-code approach to identity verification makes it possible for customers to leverage Socure, the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification, to build complex decisioning workflows with ease, whilst consolidating the alert workload into Unit21’s platform -- gone are the days of analysts working across several systems to resolve risk and compliance alerts.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Socure. The opportunity to add cutting-edge identity verification and fraud signals to Unit21's no-code decisioning engine and case management system is a huge step forward in revolutionizing the industry,” said Trisha Kothari, Co-founder and CEO at Unit21.

About Socure

Socure is the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 350 customers across the financial services, telecom, and eCommerce industries, including four of the top five banks, eight of the top 10 card issuers, four of the top five MSBs, the largest payroll service, the second-largest retailer in the world, and over 100 of the largest and most successful fintechs such as Varo Money, Public, Chime and Stash. Socure recently received numerous industry awards and accolades including being named a Gartner Cool Vendor, recognized by Forbes as one of the “Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch,” listed to CB Insights: The Fintech 250, and awarded Finovate’s Award for Best Use of AI/ML, to name a few.

Socure was founded in 2012 by Johnny Ayers, Chief Product Officer, and is also led by CEO Tom Thimot. The company is based in NYC, with an office in Chennai, India.

About Unit21

Founded in 2018 and based in San Francisco, Unit21 helps protect businesses against adversaries through a simple no-code API and dashboard for detecting and managing money laundering, fraud, and other sophisticated risks across multiple industries. Unit21 is backed by Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI venture arm), A.Capital Ventures, and several entrepreneurs including Diane Greene (founder of VMWare), Chris Britt and Ryan King (founders of Chime), William Hockey (founder of Plaid), etc. For more information, visit: https://www.unit21.ai/.

Janine Savarese

Savarese Communications

(908) 461-5767

jsavlowe@savcopr.com