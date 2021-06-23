Unison Lands $210 Million to Invest in Homes

SAN FRANCISCO — Unison , a leader in home co-investments, has raised an additional $210 million to help consumers access the record equity they’ve accumulated in their homes.

Home prices have been increasing rapidly over the past year, creating a record $7 trillion of new “tappable” equity as of 2020 year end, and Americans homebound during the pandemic are eager for expansion and improvement, from renovated kitchens and bathrooms to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Tapping that equity, however, has gotten harder, as banks have tightened lending standards, and traditional channels tie a homeowner to additional debt and monthly payments, with interest. “Home prices have surged, and we enable people to smartly and prudently harvest a slice of the gain without adding more debt to pay for retirement, diversify investments, pay bills or pay off debt, or make home improvements. With many homeowners now owning too much home as a percentage of their net worth, using Unison for liquidity without having to sell the house in order to diversify and pay off debt is a really smart move,” said Unison CEO Thomas Sponholtz.

Home co-investments offer many benefits that debt cannot offer and can be superior to traditional cash-out refinances or home equity loans. Homeowners are offered a cash payment of up to 17.5 percent of their home’s current market value – up to $500,000. Because a Unison home co-investment is not debt, there are no monthly payments or interest attached. When the house is sold or 30 years pass, the owner pays Unison an amount equal to the initial co-investment, plus/minus a percentage of the home’s change in value since the transaction was initiated—in partnership with the homeowner. Homeowners are free to use the cash received for anything, but purchases of long-term value tend to be popular (e.g., retirement planning, debt payoff, medical expenses, home remodeling, or investing in diverse stocks and bonds).

Unison is backed by institutional investors who benefit from gaining exposure to the asset class of owner-occupied residential real estate (OOR), which is the world’s largest, with a value of over $160TN. In addition to its huge size, OOR offers substantial diversification benefits due to its low correlation with equity and fixed income indices. OOR is also a powerful long-term hedge against inflation, as housing is the largest component of CPI (42% of representative household basket of goods).

Unison Investment Management has invested in almost 8,000 homes across 30 states and the District of Columbia, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

“This is a win-win for institutional investors and homeowners alike as we’re creating new investment opportunities and helping homeowners tap their growing home equity to meet important financial needs without accumulating more debt,” said Thomas Sponholtz, Unison’s founder and CEO. “Access to a multiple of home price appreciation is one of the few investments that institutional investors can make at scale to seek to increase expected returns while lowering overall risk of their portfolios. Given the funding demands created by the current rate environment and longevity, it is a critical addition.”