Uniphore Reels In $140 Million Series D

PALO ALTO — Uniphore, a developer of Conversational Service Automation (CSA), announced it has raised $140 million in Series D funding, bringing the total funds invested in the company to $210 million. This latest round of financing was led by Sorenson Capital Partners. It includes additional new investors from Europe and the Middle East, Serena Capital and Sanabil Investments, and strategic investor, Cisco Investments. Further expanding their previous investments in Uniphore, March Capital Partners, National Grid Partners, Chiratae Ventures, Iron Pillar Fund, and Sistema Capital also participated in the Series D offering.

The new round of funding is Uniphore’s largest to date. The funding will be used to extend Uniphore’s technology and market leadership in AI, Automation and Machine learning across the enterprise. This will also include a focus on video-based AI applications stemming from Uniphore’s acquisition of Emotion Research Labs earlier this year as well as applications in Trust, Security and RPA markets.

Rob Rueckert, Managing Partner at Sorenson Capital Partners, has been appointed to the Uniphore Board of Directors. Mr. Rueckert is an experienced technology-focused executive who brings a strong background in both product innovation and growth.

Uniphore’s solutions help organizations manage and analyze contact center engagements, providing a better customer experience, ultimately driving better business results.

“Given the rapid digital transformation happening across the enterprise, the need for automated and intelligent solutions to help drive new business models has never been greater. We saw this years ago and have been delivering innovation to areas such as contact centers, to enable better customer experiences. With our recent acquisitions of RPA and video AI technology, we alone can deliver a conversational service automation platform for the modern Enterprise, combining conversational AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) across voice and video-based engagements,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. “This injection of capital and new addition to our board leadership will fuel our growth, position us to outpace the competition and help transform business through dramatically improved customer experiences.”