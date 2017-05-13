Unilever Invests in Sunbasket Series C-2 Round

“Having reviewed a large number of meal kit players in the United States, we have been really impressed by Sun Basket’s extremely fast growth and category leading customer retention rates,” said Olivier Garel, Head of Unilever Ventures. “Over a relatively short period of time, Sun Basket has built a clear leadership position as the best healthy, organic meals service platform, addressing consumers’ growing demand for healthy, tasty, diet-specific but convenient solutions. That, coupled with Sun Basket’s values and commitment to sustainability made it a natural fit into the Unilever Ventures family.”

“We’re proud of the growth Sun Basket has achieved over the last year. This investment further validates that we’re on the right track,” said Adam Zbar, CEO and Co-Founder of Sun Basket. “Being backed by a global venture firm, like Unilever Ventures, will help accelerate our product and user acquisition roadmap by leveraging their unrivaled expertise in CPG marketing, distribution, and logistics. We’re excited to partner with Unilever Ventures to realize our mission to fundamentally improve people’s health by providing an easier and more delicious way to cook.”

In total, Sun Basket has raised $52 million to date. The Sun Basket C-1 and C-2 investors and growth partners include: Unilever Ventures, Baseline Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Accolade Partners, Founders Circle Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Shea Ventures, Relevance Capital, Vulcan Capital, Filter 14, and Silicon Valley Bank.

The company was founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Webby-winner Adam Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, the former Head Chef at the Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant.