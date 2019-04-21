Unifi Closes $17 Million Funding, Names New CEO

SAN MATEO — Unifi Software, provider of an integrated suite of self-service data tools, announced that Matt Mosman has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and Intekhab Nazeer has joined as Chief Financial Officer.

Unifi also recently closed a Series C funding round, raising $17 Million led by Blue Cloud Ventures. The existing Unifi investors all participated in this round of funding. This brings the total money raised by the company since its founding to $49 Million. As part of their investment, Blue Cloud Ventures’ Founder and Managing Partner, Rami Rahal, joins the Unifi board.

Mr. Mosman is a tenured CEO having served in this role at three other venture-backed startups: iCiX, the leading vendor of compliance management systems for the food and retail industries; Levanta, a vendor of Linux management appliances; and Cerberian, the makers of the world’s first Internet Access Control (IAC) web-based service. Mr. Mosman also served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Oracle Corporation, where he was responsible for all of the company’s mergers and acquisitions and its $500 million Oracle Venture Fund.

Mr. Nazeer drives the creation of successful processes and systems, and is building reliable, robust, and scalable operations, accounting and finance functions at Unifi. With 25 years of leadership experience, he has led the growth of software and biotech companies across the globe. Prior to joining Unifi, he was the COO and CFO at Tribal Planet, an innovative social impact SaaS platform for brands. Mr. Nazeer started his career with HCL group, a global technology solutions giant. He served as global finance head for Solix Group before holding leadership positions at Platfora (acquired by Workday), Greenplum (acquired by EMC), Appcelerator (acquired by Axway) and Pelikan Technologies.

“I am delighted to join Unifi, a company I have been following for some time now,” says Matt Mosman, CEO, Unifi Software. “What the company has built is nothing short of amazing—delivering market leading, differentiated products to global 2000 clients. The company has a team of passionate, talented and motivated professionals and I am excited to spearhead the corporate strategy and deliver operational excellence in the next chapter of company growth at Unifi.”

“The founding team is super excited to have Matt join Unifi,” says Rob Carlson, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Unifi Software. “Following an exhaustive search, we are fortunate to attract such a high caliber leader with a proven track record of scaling companies to the next level of growth.”

“In a really short period of time Unifi has emerged as a leader in the market for self-service data discovery and data preparation tools,” explains Rami Rahal, Founder and Managing Partner, Blue Cloud Ventures. “This is a testament to the technology and team that Unifi has built and we are confident that the company is extremely well positioned for the next wave of growth.