Uni — One Toll Transponder That’s Accepted in 18 States

Just in Time for the Return of the Great American Road Trip

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#gowithuni--As travel attitudes begin shifting from neutral to the next gear, travel experts expect to see the return of the road trip as many explore America’s back yard. To make those road trips easier, Uni is now available. It’s the toll transponder from the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) that allows drivers to automatically pay tolls on expressway systems in 18 states.

With Uni, drivers can travel on toll roads from Florida to Maine and west to Illinois without having to stop at tollbooths to pay with cash or use different transponders. Uni is accepted on all toll roads and most bridges throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

Uni is portable and can be transferred from vehicle to vehicle, used on motorcycles and in rental vehicles. Uni offers customers convenience and savings, including no extra fees, and only one account to manage.

“We wanted the name to reflect the product’s universal strengths; one toll pass, one technology that takes drivers where they want to go now, and in the future,” said Laura Kelley, executive director of the Central Florida Expressway Authority. “Uni is a direct result of listening to our customers who wanted interstate toll travel to be easier and more convenient.”

According to AAA, early indications suggest that travelers’ confidence is slowly improving. “When it is safe to travel, AAA predicts vacationers will have a preference for U.S. destinations, mostly local and regional locations, and the great American road trip,” cited a recent AAA report.

Uni works everywhere E-PASS and E-ZPass are accepted. It is compatible with E-PASS, E-ZPass, SunPass, LeeWay, PeachPass, NC QuickPass, RiverLink, I-PASS and QuickPass toll systems.

Uni is available on Amazon. For more information about Uni, see GoWithUni.com.

Uni, initially launched as E-PASS Xtra, offers all the same benefits and features with newer, future-ready toll technologies. E-PASS Xtra will continue to work throughout 18 states and be fully supported as part of the E-PASS family of products.


