Undertone Announces “From the Front Burners to the Front Lines” Initiative to Support Selfless Health Care Workers and First Responders Fighting COVID-19

Undertone is Extending Their “Community for a Cause” Efforts to Provide Additional Support During This Crisis

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Undertone, whose cross-platform Synchronized Digital Platform makes it a leader in delivering advertising solutions for the world’s most prominent brands, today announced that it is enhancing their most recent “Community for a Cause” initiative for health care providers and first responders who are risking their lives on the front lines during this current global pandemic.

The first initiative in this program, “From the Front Burners to the Front Lines,” involves partnerships with non-profits in the six major U.S. markets where Undertone has offices. Undertone has made donations in each of these areas to support those responding to COVID-19. In addition to supporting these front-line workers, the donations are a win/win because they all support local restaurants, whose survival is threatened by the stay-at-home orders.

To provide additional support, Undertone will be teaming up with a number of their advertising partners to make additional donations for each campaign that launches in the current quarter. Donations will be made in the name of specific advertisers and will allow this program to bring aid outside of the markets where Undertone has offices, extending to the local communities around the country where our partners are based.

Here are the non-profits Undertone is currently working with in each of their core markets:

• Support and Feed in NYC.

https://www.supportandfeed.com/

• Off Their Plate in Boston

https://offtheirplate.org/

• Food It Forward in Washington DC

fooditforwarddc.com/

• The Giving Kitchen in Atlanta

https://thegivingkitchen.org/

• Frontline Foods in Chicago

https://donate.wck.org/give/279046/#!/donation/checkout?designation=137350

• Dine 11 in LA

https://dine11.org/

“All of us are in awe of the courage and dedication exhibited by America’s health care workers,” said Dan Aks, Undertone’s president. “We are privileged to make this contribution on behalf of Undertone, our associates, and our clients. This is the first of many efforts that we will be launching as part of our “Community for a Cause” platform.

If you’d like to team up with us for our “Front Burners to Front Lines” initiative, reach out to your local Undertone Account Executive to find out how.

