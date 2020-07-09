BusinessWire

UMC Reports Sales for June 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2020.


Revenues for June 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

June

14,581,494

11,706,642

+2,874,852

+24.56%

Jan.-June

86,654,107

68,614,143

+18,039,964

+26.29%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


Contacts

Michael Lin / David Wong
UMC, Investor Relations
Tel: + 886-2-2658-9168, ext. 16900
Email:
david_wong@umc.com
jinhong_lin@umc.com

Business Wire

BusinessWire

Business Wire

