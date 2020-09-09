BusinessWire

UMC Reports Sales for August 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2020.


Revenues for August 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

August

14,841,818

13,184,069

+1,657,749

+12.57%

Jan.-Aug.

116,990,748

95,526,360

+21,464,388

+22.47%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


Contacts

Michael Lin / David Wong
UMC, Investor Relations
Tel: + 886-2-2658-9168, ext. 16900
david_wong@umc.com
jinhong_lin@umc.com

