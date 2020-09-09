UMC Reports Sales for August 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2020.

Revenues for August 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) August 14,841,818 13,184,069 +1,657,749 +12.57% Jan.-Aug. 116,990,748 95,526,360 +21,464,388 +22.47%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.

Michael Lin / David Wong

UMC, Investor Relations

Tel: + 886-2-2658-9168, ext. 16900

david_wong@umc.com

jinhong_lin@umc.com