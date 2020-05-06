Ultimate Software Releases UltiPro Giving for Workplace Charitable Giving Campaigns

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today the release of UltiPro Giving, a convenient, easy-to-use solution that empowers organizations and their employees to make a philanthropic difference at the local, national, and international levels.

Available to all UltiPro customers at no additional charge, UltiPro Giving enables organizations to facilitate and promote charitable giving, enabling both formal campaigns and one-off donations through automatic deductions from employees’ pay. With UltiPro Giving, charitable giving becomes a more efficient process, completed in a few clicks. HR administrators can easily create, schedule, and distribute campaigns to their employees via UltiPro and the UltiPro mobile app, empowering employees to “Click. Give. Change the World.™”

“Giving to our communities has always been core to Ultimate’s ‘People First’ culture, and we couldn’t think of a better way to pay it forward to our customers than to provide a free solution that makes supporting charitable causes easier than ever,” said John Machado, chief technology officer at Ultimate. “People are increasingly seeking out employers that share their values and lead with a sense of corporate social responsibility. UltiPro Giving allows organizations to extend their community impact exponentially, while strengthening employee engagement—a crucial element of business success.”

Through UltiPro Giving, employees can view available charitable-giving campaigns, select the cause they want to support, and choose how much they want to donate from their paychecks on a one-time or recurring basis. Employees can see the deductions in their paychecks and access detailed summaries of all giving campaigns to which they’ve donated.

“The UltiPro Giving app is a real game-changer for our people and for our organization,” said Gregg Paulk, chief information officer at Anderson Center for Autism, a non-profit organization and Ultimate customer. “It’s going to make it that much easier for our employees to be able to donate to the issues they care about. What’s even better is that Ultimate, through its corporate philosophy of philanthropy, is providing this solution at no additional charge: a benefit for communities everywhere.”

HR professionals can create new campaigns and configure the information within them, including details about the causes and why they’re important to support. When employees opt to donate, the deduction gets automatically processed in the selected payroll cycle—no additional steps required. The organization can then download a report containing all employee contributions and donate the funds accordingly.

Administrators can also use UltiPro Giving’s intuitive dashboard to quickly access and manage campaign details. The dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of amounts raised across all campaigns, with the ability to track employee-participation levels and make updates to specific donations, as needed.

UltiPro Giving was inspired by Ultimate’s own longstanding tradition of employee-led philanthropy. Before developing UltiPro Giving for widescale customer release, Ultimate employees built a similar in-house solution to facilitate internal philanthropic campaigns. To date, Ultimate employees have raised more than $2.5 million through the internal giving platform in support of several non-profit organizations and charitable causes, including donating more than $250,000 towards Covid-19 relief last month and over $1 million to the American Red Cross’ disaster-relief efforts over the past few years.

To learn more, view Ultimate’s UltiPro Giving interactive demo.

