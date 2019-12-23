Ultimate Software Ranked #9 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Diversity List for 2019

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that it ranks #9 on the Best Workplaces for Diversity 2019 list by Fortune and Great Place to Work (GPTW). The ranking considers feedback from millions of employees surveyed at thousands of organizations across the United States, specifically analyzing the daily workplace experiences of women, underrepresented races/ethnicities, LGBTQ+ people, Baby Boomers and older generations, and people with disabilities.

Since its founding nearly 30 years ago, Ultimate has been committed to providing a “People First” company culture that respects, values, and cares for every employee as an individual. Ultimate launched its companywide “U Belong” program earlier this year, dedicated to ensuring all employees are comfortable bringing their whole, authentic selves to work. The program builds upon the foundations and principles of Ultimate’s longstanding diversity practices, working with leaders and employees across the company to develop a comprehensive diversity program and support system.

Ultimate has long included diversity and inclusion training as part of its leadership-development program, LeadUS, for current and future managers. Course curricula includes workshops on creating environments of safety and trust, recognizing and avoiding unconscious biases in the workplace, and embracing creative differences to drive innovation. As part of Ultimate’s “New Hire Ultimization” orientation, employees also receive training in Whole Brain Thinking and learn how to have productive, “Fierce Conversations” that respect individuals’ diverse ways of thinking and processing information.

“At Ultimate, we celebrate our diversity because we know it helps keep our culture strong, brings us closer together as one family, and represents our core values,” said Vivian Maza, chief culture officer at Ultimate. “Building upon our individual experiences and diverse knowledge also empowers us to deliver more effective benefits and programs to our people, and better HCM technology and services to our customers. We’re proud to be named a Best Workplace for Diversity and share this honor with our people.”

To determine rankings on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Diversity 2019 list, Great Place to Work used a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses representing more than 4.8 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations nationwide. The surveys evaluated more than 60 elements of the day-to-day employee experience, such as trust among colleagues and in leadership, opportunities for professional development, behaviors linked to innovation, and consistent treatment among employees of different backgrounds. According to GPTW, the “Best Workplaces for Diversity are ones where underrepresented and historically discriminated against people experience their workplace as a great place to work for all and are represented at every level in the organization, including the board.”

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the United States and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For list published annually in Fortune.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro provides HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,600 professionals. In 2019, Ultimate ranked #1 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology and Best Workplaces for Millennials lists, as well as #2 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women and People magazine’s 50 Companies That Care lists. American Business Awards also recognized Ultimate as its #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in the category of Computer Software–More than 2,500 Employees, while TrustRadius ranked UltiPro #1 in HR Management in its Buyers Guide to HR Management Software. Ultimate has more than 6,600 customers worldwide, including Bloomin’ Brands, Feeding America, First Horizon National Corporation, Phoenix Suns, Red Roof, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn

Ultimate Software, Weston

Public Relations Contact: Darlene Marcroft, 954-331-7444

darlene_marcroft@ultimatesoftware.com

or

For Sales Information:

Ultimate Software, 800-432-1729

Website: www.ultimatesoftware.com