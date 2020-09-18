Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women 2020 List

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Ultimate ranked #2 on Great Place to Work’s and Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women 2020 list. This marks Ultimate’s second year in a row at #2 and its sixth consecutive year on the list, ranking in the top 5 since 2016.

Ultimate, which will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), merged with Kronos Incorporated on April 1, 2020, to become one of the largest cloud companies in the world focused on HCM and workforce management. Combining two award-winning, employee-centered cultures—emphasized by the company’s new tagline, “Our purpose is people.”—Ultimate and Kronos will officially rebrand as UKG on October 1.

As part of a comprehensive benefits package, Ultimate offers: 100%-company-paid healthcare premiums for all employees and their families, including coverage for infertility treatments and gender reassignment surgery; a 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all employee 401(k) contributions, with no cap, up to federal limits; paid maternity, paternity, and adoption leave, with $10,000 in financial assistance toward the legal adoption of a child (up to 2 children); and unlimited PTO throughout the year. Employees also are encouraged to join companywide employee-resource groups that promote inclusivity, equality, respect, and care for all individuals. Established in 2015, Women in Leadership offers women in all roles and at all job levels an outlet to learn, connect, and succeed through a variety of leadership development and community service events. Women in Technology, one of the company’s newest groups, focuses particularly on female technologists, their unique challenges and opportunities, and mentoring opportunities that address communication and development for success in an historically male environment.

Over the past six months, the company has implemented several new programs and benefits to support employees and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes financial support through an Employee Relief Fund; a publicly accessible Kids’ Corner website, with educational and entertaining resources to help keep children engaged; a free Virtual Summer Camp, featuring a variety of interactive games and events; a partnership with Tutor.com, providing students of all ages with complimentary access to over 3,000 online tutors; and a series of virtual webinars, social hours, and leadership training courses to ensure employees’ continued success throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and in the years ahead.

“We are humbled and honored to be ranked among the Best Workplaces for Women this year,” said Dave Almeda, chief people officer at Ultimate and Kronos. “At the center of our culture is our commitment to caring for our people, and we will continue to develop our programs, benefits, and software to best serve people in every role. We congratulate our fellow companies on the list and recognize the critical part they each play in creating workplaces of equality.”

Rankings on the annual Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list reflect anonymous survey feedback from millions of U.S.-based employees at organizations across industries. Surveys evaluate companies on dozens of topics related to the daily work experience for all employees, such as trust and fairness. In determining the list, 85% of the ranking comprises what women reported about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compared with men’s reports at the same companies. The remaining 15% is based on how well represented women are in the workplace and throughout management, taking into account industry trends.

