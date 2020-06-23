Ultimate Software Ranked #1 on Best Places to Work in IT List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Kronos Ranked #2 on List Among Midsize Organizations

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Ultimate ranked #1 on IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list among 52 large organizations (5,000 or more employees). This marks Ultimate’s fourth consecutive year to top the list, having ranked the #1 midsize organization the past three years.

Every day, Ultimate focuses on supporting and caring for its employees, so they can grow, thrive, and achieve their professional and personal goals. As part of a comprehensive benefits package, employees have access to: 100%-paid healthcare premiums for themselves and their families, including coverage for IVF treatments and gender reassignment surgery; paid maternity, paternity, and adoption leave, as well as $10,000 in financial assistance (per child, up to two children) to cover legal fees and costs associated with adoption; a 401(k) retirement plan, with a 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all employee contributions, up to federal limits; unlimited PTO, so they can take time to relax, recharge, and pursue personal interests; 3 paid service days for volunteering at non-profit organizations and supporting charitable causes of their choosing; tuition reimbursement, as well as scholarships for employees’ children and stipends for extracurricular activities; and a full-time wellness coach on staff, along with a variety of virtual exercise classes and webinars promoting physical and mental well-being.

Throughout the year, Ultimate hosts dedicated ideation sessions and programming events designed to spur innovation. This includes the bi-annual “48 Hours” event, where teams of employees get two full days to step away from their current projects and focus on developing personal ideas that can help enhance Ultimate products or services, drive efficiency, and better serve employees and customers. Over the years, more than 50 projects from 48 Hours have been implemented as new UltiPro features or internal company programs.

In addition to Ultimate topping the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list, Kronos incorporated—which merged with Ultimate on April 1 to form one of the world’s largest cloud companies—ranked #2 on the list among 25 midsize organizations (1,001–4,999 employees). This is the second year in a row Kronos has ranked in the top 3 for midsize organizations.

“It is an honor for Ultimate to again rank #1 on the Best Places to Work in IT list, and we are even more proud to be joined at the top by Kronos,” said John Machado, chief technology officer for Ultimate. “Although rankings were determined prior to our merger, these results serve as further proof of two innovative companies with talented IT teams and incredible cultures joining forces. We also recognize that we are facing challenging times across the world right now. Together, Ultimate and Kronos are more empowered to continue caring for our customers, our communities, and one another, as we help people across the globe navigate this uncertainty and build toward an even stronger future.”

To determine rankings on the annual Best Places to Work in IT list, Insider Pro and Computerworld analyze employment statistics, financial data, benefits policies, and programs for IT departments and companies as a whole, as well as surveys and feedback from a sampling of U.S.-based IT employees.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. Ultimate merged with Kronos Incorporated on April 1, 2020, to create one of the most innovative HCM and workforce management companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management (HCM) cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations—including half of the Fortune 1000—and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the most innovative HCM and workforce management companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn

Ultimate Software, Weston

Public Relations Contact: Darlene Marcroft, 954-331-7444

darlene_marcroft@ultimatesoftware.com

or

For Sales Information:

Ultimate Software, 800-432-1729

Website: www.ultimatesoftware.com