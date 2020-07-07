uLab Systems Announces CEO & CFO in Preparation for Aligner Launch

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aligners--uLab Systems, the creator of uLab, the treatment planning software and aligner system designed for orthodontists, has announced two significant additions to their senior leadership team. Amir Abolfathi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Nicola Downes has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer in preparation for uLab’s full-scale aligner launch in September.

Amir is a seasoned executive with an extensive track record launching new, disruptive products in the orthodontist space. Amir cofounded uLab Systems with Charlie Wen in 2016 with the goal of advancing the orthodontic industry with solutions that empower the orthodontist. Most recently, Amir served as the CEO of Tusker Medical, which was acquired by Smith & Nephew. Prior to that position, Amir was the CEO of Sonitus Medical and the VP of Research and Development at Align, where he helped bring the first clear aligners to market over 20 years ago.

“Amir brings a significant amount of experience, both in leadership roles and in the orthodontic industry. He has the ideal background to lead uLab and to help the orthodontic community better meet the needs of their patients,” said Chairman of the Board Mark Foley.

Nicola Downes further adds to the experience of the uLab leadership team. Nicola has more than 25 years of experience in finance, in both start-ups and global multimillion-dollar organizations. She served as VP Finance and then CFO of PneumRx, Inc. (acquired by BTG Plc and now Boston Scientific for $475M). Nicola was also the CFO of Autonomic Technologies Inc., where she assisted in the transition from a clinically driven company to a commercially driven company.

Located in San Mateo, CA, uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. Its mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans.

