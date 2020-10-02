UKG Named 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists Winner by AnitaB.org

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that the company has been named the 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists Winner by AnitaB.org in the category of 1,000–10,000 technical employees. The national program recognizes companies building workplaces where women can thrive in technology, and UKG was named the Winner for having the highest overall score of any company with a medium-sized technical workforce.

“ What an incredible honor to be named the #1 medium-sized company by AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists,” said Dave Almeda, chief people officer at UKG. “ AnitaB.org is an amazing organization dedicated to growing the impacts of women in technology by connecting, informing, and inspiring them. We are proud of our programs developed to support equality and will continue to do our part to ensure a more diverse and inclusive industry and society, in order to effect meaningful change.”

In citing UKG as a 2020 Winner, AnitaB.org recognized several programs and initiatives the company has introduced in the past year. This includes:

Forming two new Community of Interest employee resource groups: BUILD (Black Upcoming Individuals in Leadership and Development) to attract, hire, grow, promote, and support Black employees, as well as participate in external community activities in support of racial justice; and ADAPT (Accessibility and Disability Allies Partner Together) to ensure all company policies, practices, systems, and tools are fully accessible to all employees.

all company policies, practices, systems, and tools are fully accessible to all employees. Pledging to take more action against racial inequity within the company, across communities, and around the world. As part of this commitment, UKG and its employees donated more than $320,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF), and to a number of charities (selected by its employees) that are working to end racial discrimination, violence, and injustice.

Sending a group of leaders to a multi-week workshop on how to implement a data-driven approach to increase women in leadership at the organization. The resulting information has been shared companywide and has served as inspiration for enhancing UKG’s existing Women in Leadership and Women in Technology employee resource groups and associated programs.

Over the past decade, AnitaB.org’s Top Companies for Women Technologists program has analyzed data on representation, employee experience, programs, and policies, so companies can continue to build more inclusive workplaces. More than 50 companies participated in AnitaB.org’s 2020 program, representing over 133,000 women technologists. Each company was evaluated on two main categories: representation (80% of overall score), which measured eight data-based metrics; and beyond representation (20%), which evaluated the company’s programs, policies, benefits, career-development opportunities, and more. UKG received the top score of all companies in its size category and was announced a Winner during AnitaB.org’s Virtual Grace Hopper Celebration conference on September 29.

