Udemy Launches Udemy for Business in France

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#edtech--Udemy, the largest global marketplace for learning and teaching online, today announced the launch of its business learning product, Udemy for Business, in France. Udemy for Business already has a global presence, and with a localized product experience and hundreds of courses in French taught by native speakers, French organizations are now able to drive more impactful learning on top technical and business skills.

“Organizations understand the importance of providing access to the most in-demand skills to their employees, and we’re thrilled to bring Udemy for Business to the French market,” said Llibert Argerich, Vice President of Marketing at Udemy. “Lifelong learning propels and sustains businesses in a world where work is changing rapidly. That’s why Udemy is committed to helping organizations enhance their employees’ learning experiences with access to high-quality courses taught by native speakers and true experts in their fields.”

Udemy for Business is a subscription-based corporate learning product offering 4,000 of Udemy’s highest-rated courses. To support global learners’ skills needs, Udemy for Business offers an International Collection of 1,000 courses taught by native-speaking subject matter experts. This collection includes courses in French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese across critical business and technical categories. Organizations can also create and distribute their own content on the platform and view analytics to track learner activity.

Udemy for Business is powered by Udemy, the world’s largest learning marketplace. Any expert can develop a course and share their knowledge on Udemy and today, more than 57,000 instructors teach over 150,000 courses in over 65 languages. As a result, Udemy always has the freshest content on the most in-demand skills that employees need to be productive and become stronger leaders and collaborators. The new International Collection features French courses across all major categories, including development, design, IT and software, data science, office productivity, management, marketing, personal development, project management, sales, and more.

Some of the world’s most innovative companies, including Adidas, Booking.com, Mercedes-Benz, Eventbrite, and others, are using Udemy for Business to help their employees acquire the most competitive skills. To learn more, please go to https://business.udemy.com/

