Uber Unveils Service for Healthcare Customers

Uber is launching a new service to help people get to medical appointments called Uber Health.

Every year, 3.6 million Americans miss doctor appointments due to a lack of reliable transportation says Uber. No-show rates for appointments are as high as 30% nationwide.

Uber Health will partner with healthcare organizations to provide reliable, comfortable transportation for patients.

Over 100 healthcare organizations in the U.S, including hospitals, clinics, rehab centers, senior care facilities, home care centers, and physical therapy centers are already using Uber Health as a part of the beta program, including Adams Clinical, Blood Centers of the Pacific, Georgetown Home Care, LifeBridge Health, MedStar Health, Manhattan Women’s Health, NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center, Pro Staff Physical Therapy, ProActive Work Health Services, Project Open Hand, Renown Health, Thundermist Health Center and Yale New Haven Health. Healthcare technology companies like Bracket Global and Collective Health are also exploring ways that Uber Health can work with their offerings.

The dashboard allows healthcare professionals to order rides for patients going to and from the care they need. Uber is also launching an Uber Health API to enable easy integrations into existing healthcare products. The new features include: