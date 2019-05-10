Uber to Go Public at $45 Per Share

Friday is one of the biggest days in tech history as San Francisco-based Uber Technologies finally makes its debut on the stock market.

The ridesharing pioneer is going public on the New York Stock Exchange Friday morning under the symbol UBER and will sell 180,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $45.00 per share, raising $8.1 billion.

Uber will be worth over $80 billion and will become the area’s biggest technology IPO since Facebook went public nearly seven years ago on May 18, 2012.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Citigroup, and Allen & Company LLC are acting as book-running managers. RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Deutsche Bank Securities, and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers. SMBC, Mizuho Securities, Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., LLC, Academy Securities, BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Cowen, Evercore ISI, JMP Securities, Macquarie Capital, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co., Raymond James, William Blair, The Williams Capital Group, L.P., and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.